Five takeaways from local elections in Türkiye

ANKARA Sunday's national local elections were historic in many ways, as I explained in my post-election analysis here. For the first time since its founding in 2001, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost its position as the party with the largest share of votes to the main opposition. The polls marked a historic success for the Republican People's Party (CHP), a secular left-wing party, which became the leading party in an election for the first time since 1977. The main player in this surprising dynamic has been Turkey's galloping inflation, which reached almost 70% year on year March.

Inflation bites

After last May's legislative and presidential elections, in which Erdogan won 52% of the national vote, the Turkish government abandoned its populist economic policies and launched an aggressive program of monetary tightening. Through consecutive hikes from June 2023 to February 2024, the Central Bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate from 8.5% to 50%. Borrowing and access to capital became more difficult and inflation began to take hold; in particular, food prices have skyrocketed, reaching a staggering 78%.

Some AKP voters protested against the vote

Public dismay at the rapid decline in the purchasing power of the Turkish lira was manifested in both protest votes and reduced turnout. In the Sunday polls, turnout fell to 78.6%, around 7% lower than in the general election in May last year and 6% lower than in the 2019 local polls. The decline was particularly evident in the CHP's successful capture of long-standing AKP strongholds, including Kecioren, on the outskirts of Ankara, and Uskudar, in Istanbul, where turnout declined by approximately 13% and 10%, respectively, compared to the May general election. Evaluating the data, Ulas Tol, an analyst at the Core Research Institute, an Istanbul-based polling organization, told me that most of the voters who did not vote were AKP supporters.

Erdogan has a new enemy

Another surprising aspect of the vote was the rise of the New Social Party (YRP). The small Islamist party, which won four seats in parliament by running as part of the AKP-led electoral coalition in May's general election, ran independently in Sunday's local elections rather than as part of of a merger with the AKP. Not only did he manage to wrest two provinces from the AKP, the province of Sanliurfa (southeast) and the province of Yozgat (central Anatolia), but the YRP candidates also caused their ally AKP to lose several cities. YRP national leader Fatih Erbakan did not hesitate to attack the government during the campaign, accusing it of not severing commercial ties with Israel.

Defection is here to stay, prominent Turkish political commentator Kadri Gursel told Amberin Zaman this week in his latest podcast. According to Gursel, Islamist voters believe Erdogan has not done enough to confront Israel over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. The reaction shown so far by Erdogan is considered insufficient and therefore there is a growing reaction, Gursel said.

According to Tol, Islamist supporters of the AKP, who still find it difficult to vote for the secular CHP, have defected to the YRP. “A large part of the population is uncomfortable with the AKP, but it is still very difficult for them to turn to the CHP,” he told me earlier this week.

End of the Kurdish Islamist party

Meanwhile, the ultra-Islamist, pro-Kurdish Free Cause Party (Huda Par) suffered a crushing defeat. The party, which was almost non-existent on the political scene until last year's parliamentary elections, also won four seats in parliament, as it did not need to exceed the 7% electoral threshold after joining the alliance led by the AKP. Huda Par's inclusion in the AKP-led electoral alliance is widely seen as a ploy to boost the Islamist party's image against the Dem Party, the country's largest Kurdish political movement and the third party in parliament. .

However, this plan appears to have failed after Sunday's vote. Even in the predominantly Kurdish province of Batman, one of Turkey's most conservative provinces, the Democratic Party's feminist candidate Gulistan Sonuk won with more than 58 percent of the vote.

Speaking of candidates, another factor that made Sunday's elections historic was the success of the female candidates. In addition to 11 female mayors at the provincial level, women won 64 district-level mayoral positions in the polls, Reuters reported this week.

The Kurdish question

After the success of the Democratic Party in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast and Erdogan's post-election messages in favor of democracy, the question was whether Turkey would resort to tactics muscular in the name of so-called security considerations to seize the mayor's offices held by the Democratic Party. members by appointing administrators close to the AKP.

What happened in the predominantly Kurdish province of Van, in the southeast of the country, shows that there may be hope for Turkish democracy. As we reported earlier this week, local election authorities in the province initially overturned Democratic Party candidate Abdullah Zeydan's landslide victory, citing his past terrorism convictions, sparking angry protests in the region. However, on Wednesday, the country's High Electoral Council (YSK) overturned its local branch's decision and reinstated Zeydan as mayor, after securing more than 55 percent, against the runner-up, Abdulahat Avras of the AKP, who obtained 27.15%. .

The protests turned into celebrations. However, according to Gursel, this rollback is not necessarily a sign of a new approach by Erdogan and a renewed commitment to democratic principles. The government would likely follow a hybrid approach when it comes to implementing its authoritarian instincts, he told Amberin.