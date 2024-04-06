Trump's Spotify playlist revealed and what his favorite songs say about him





Donald Trump is a man of simple pleasures: he likes steaks and Big Macs, model wives, massive skyscrapers and a sparkling chandelier hanging above his golden bidet.

You could call him Frank Sinatra in Vegas by way of Liberace.

And it turns out that's not far from the truth when it comes to the twice-impeached, four-times indicted Republican presidential candidates' taste in music.

According to a new report from Axios, Mr. Trump enjoys DJing at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, streaming his Spotify playlist from his iPad whenever he's home and blasting his favorite anthems at high volume. pleasure of his rich courtiers.

The former president is jokingly nicknamed by club regulars DJ T whenever he starts blasting his golden oldies from the resort's patio, the playlist never changing and made up of big names and songs people recognize , according to an insider cited by the site.

Trump shakes hands as people walk past his table near the front, Axios reported of a typical evening at Mar-a-Lago.

After dinner, he'll open his iPad and listen to the hits. Sometimes it's so loud that people have trouble speaking. He marvels at the quality of sound that fills the garden.

His enthusiasm never wavers. He looks like a kid with a new toy every time he turns on that iPad.

It's like it's the first time he's heard or shared Sinatra's singing or the harsh side of Sinatra's life. [Johnny] Species.

Donald Trump plays his dirty groove at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire in January (Getty)

So what exactly is it running?

Here's a look at some of the key tracks on Mr. Trump's playlist, some of which might come as a surprise while others definitely won't:

Sinead OConnor – Nothing Compares 2 UMetallica – Enter SandmanR.EM – Losing My ReligionElton John – Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies BleedingThe Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webbers The Phantom of the OperaSuperstar by Lloyd Webbers Jesus Christ SuperstarElvis Presley – Suspicious MindsLionel Ritchie – HelloGuns N Roses – November RainJames Brown and Luciano Pavarotti – It's a Man's World – LiveFrank Sinatra – My WayJohnny Cash – Ring of FireThe Rolling Stones – You Can't Always Get What You Want

There are some undeniable bangers in there and a commendable range of genres, from Metallica to Broadway, although no doubt REM and the late Sinead OConnor would be dismayed to find themselves in rotation.

Mr. Trump reportedly took a similar approach to entertainment while in residence at his eponymous golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and even continued to blast the hits the night he was indicted by the special advisor to the Department of Justice, Jack Smith, for his handling of classified documents. post-presidency.

The playlist above presents an interesting contrast to Mr. Trump's campaign rallies, where he was reduced to incessantly playing Lee Greenwoods God Bless the USA and a choir of January 6 hostages singing the national anthem from prison after a host of artists, from The Village People. to Neil Young, hit him with cease and desist orders because of their aversion to being associated with his divisive brand of politics.

Interestingly, one of Axioss' sources claims that the soundtrack above provides an illuminating insight into Mr. Trump's mind, which they characterize as a series of titanium tubes filled with a specific set of grievances, retorts and taunts that please everyone.

They add: The pipes are impenetrable. No matter the subject or melody, you always find yourself stuck in one. It's the same in interviews: no matter what you ask, Trump often just opens with one of the hits and riffs.

