Duterte confirmed West PH Sea's decision in his first meeting with Xi Panelo

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte later used the arbitral tribunal's ruling to assert the country's sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea during his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Duterte's former spokesperson and chief legal adviser Salvador Panelo highlighted the detail on Friday, amid growing condemnation of the former president's alleged deal with China over the West Philippine Sea.

“We were talking last night (Thursday) with President Duterte, we remember the exchange between him and President Xi. I remember they had a good conversation, but later he included their discussion in the arbitral decision,” Panelo recalled during a press conference at Club Filipino in San Juan City.

Panelo was referring to the bilateral meeting between Duterte and Xi in Beijing in 2019.

However, according to Panelo, Duterte's assertion regarding the July 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration award changed Xi's mood.

“We were surprised by Mom's (Xi) reaction, when she was on the other side. He said, 'Don't force this, because if you force this, there will be problems.' We all are shocked,” he added.

Also during their phone conversation Thursday evening, Panelo said Duterte denied reaching a deal with China over the West Philippine Sea, contradicting his Duterte administration colleague Harry Roque, who made the explosive revelation in late March .

“Even (Even) after [the talks with Xi Jinping]nothing like that happened (it didn’t exist),” he also said.

“We are now Cabinet members and we validate what President Duterte said (we who are Cabinet members) even validate what President Duterte said),” he added,



National Security Advisor Eduardo Año is the latest cabinet official in the Duterte administration to deny the existence of the “Gentlemen's Agreement” meant to maintain a status quo in the West Philippine Sea. Año served as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government after serving as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the Duterte administration.

Beijing continues to claim that it owns almost all of the South China Sea, including most of the West Philippine Sea, even though such a claim was struck down by a July international court ruling 2016, resulting from a complaint filed by Manila in 2013.