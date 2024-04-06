Trump's legal delaying tactics dealt a blow as he goes after judges' family | Donald Trump





Donald Trump faced growing difficulties in his legal world this week, with judges overseeing two of Trump's legal cases refusing to accept his attempts to delay and dismiss the lawsuits and the former president stepping up efforts to discredit his opponents.

The judge overseeing Trump's criminal trial in New York on Monday expanded a gag order, which had initially barred Donald Trump from making public statements about court staff, trial witnesses or the families of any attorney or member of the staff responsible for the case. The narrower order of silence did not prohibit Trump from making statements about members of the judge's family, and after Judge Juan Merchan issued it, the former president took to social media to attack the judge's daughter.

His daughter, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, is a rabid Trump hater, identifying him by name.

The new silence mandate would now prevent her from making such statements, but Trump's abusive comments about her and others involved in her trial have likely already sparked threats and harassment.

In a court filing revealed Tuesday, Trump also asked Merchan to recuse herself from the case, alleging that his daughters' consulting work for Democratic clients constituted a conflict of interest.

It can no longer be ignored that Authentic's business interests benefit from developments in this case, Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing.

This is the second time Trump has tried to oust the judge because of his daughter's work; Last year, an ethics panel considered a similar argument from Trump's legal team but concluded that Mercan's daughter and her company did not pose a conflict of interest.

Mercan on April 3 denied Trump's last-minute attempt to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims arising from a separate case.

The trial against Trump's efforts to cover up a sex scandal before the 2016 election by falsifying business records to conceal secret payments to former stripper and adult film star Stormy Daniels is scheduled to begin April 15. This will be the first ever criminal trial of a former US president.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's attempt to dismiss the case, alleging he mishandled and illegally retained classified documents. Trump had argued that he had the right to preserve the documents under the Presidential Records Act; Cannon rejected her attempt to dismiss the case on the grounds that the charges make no reference to the Presidential Records Act, nor do they rely on that law to find a violation, she wrote.

Her conclusion nonetheless leaves open the possibility that Trump used the theory that he had legitimately preserved the documents under the Presidential Records Act, putting her on a collision course with Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who called the theory the Presidential Records Act. a fundamentally flawed legal premise and said he would appeal to a higher court if the judge recognized the theory.

Cannon slowed down the case involving Trump's alleged illegal retention of classified documents, which FBI agents discovered at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. Prosecutors had hoped to begin the trial in July, but Cannon has yet to set a trial date, allowing Trump to delay the filing of necessary pretrial motions until the trial begins.

It's a victory for Trump, who has sought to delay his numerous lawsuits until after the 2024 presidential election.

