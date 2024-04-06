Politics
In Bihar, Narendra Modi relies on rhetoric from 2019
Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Bihar on April 4 from Jamui. This came as the Rashtriya Janata Dals Tejashwi Yadav circulated a list of National Democratic Alliance candidates who are relatives of former politicians in the four seats lined up for the April 19 elections and reports that of three dozen politicians cleared of corruption charges after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.
This list echoed the BJP's much-vaunted claim of not promoting dynastic politics. Perhaps because of this and also partly because of the presence on the dais of Chirag Paswan, son of the late Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, the Prime Minister refrained from his usual attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav for family policy reasons.
Of course, he attacked Lalu and Tejashwi (without naming them) for the alleged land-for-jobs scam, saying he would not spare corrupt leaders. But Modi's words came amid reports of a witch hunt against Aam Aadmi Party leaders and repeated mentions by the opposition of several corrupt leaders enjoying power and power after their switch to the BJP .
The Prime Minister's speech also lacked freshness. He shied away from talking about what his government has achieved in terms of lives and livelihoods of the people and insisted on the same content he used during his 2019 campaigns.
Today's India entered the house and killed it. (Today, India is hitting the enemy at home), Modi said. He had used almost the same words as in 2019 following the terror attack on the army in Pulwama and the subsequent airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot.
These remarks, following the incidents of Pulwama and Balakot and the spectacular release of Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, pilot of the Indian Air Force, would have created a wave in favor of the BJP, earning it a resounding victory in the 2019 polls. Will the same rhetoric work to the BJP's advantage, five years from now?
While lashing out at Pakistan, Modi did not address reports of China's alleged advances in Arunachal Pradesh. He dwelt at length on how the Congress and the RJD symbolized a jungle Raj and how women were picked up from the streets during the RJD-Congress rule in Bihar. But he has been reluctant to speak out on crimes against women in Manipur, reported by national and international media.
The Prime Minister once again described the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development (INDIA) as a conglomerate of arrogant and corrupt leaders joining hands to save their skins from the investigating agencies pressuring them.
Nitish, a pale shadow
Much to the amusement of the audience, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who shared the dais with Modi, said: He had to talk to Jhooth-Mooth again. Now you won't come anywhere (Once, for a short while, I went to their house. I'm not going anywhere now). It was the fifth about-face of his political career, and his recent change is still fresh in people's minds.
Nitish, who once symbolized the power of an eloquent rebel against Modi's brand of Hindutva, was full of praise for the prime minister's development work. But he clearly lacked the consistency, confidence and logic that made his reputation. Instead of listing his own work, he attacked Tejashwi (without naming him) for taking credit for the jobs his government had provided to the youth when he headed the alliance government in the state with Tejashwi as deputy.
Nitish tried to reach out to minorities saying, “As long as we (NDA) are together, there will be no communal riots. Our regime (NDA) has been free from riots. Of course, Nitish hopes to appeal to Muslims who largely supported him in the 2010 parliamentary elections, despite being a member of the NDA. But even then, despite his association with the NDA, he was known as Modi's fiercest critic.
Will Muslims who constitute over 17% of the state's electorate give him the same confidence when he is in the BJP under Modi? Will they prefer the NDA to the RJD-Congress-Left grouping?
There is no indication, as of now, that minorities will have any sympathy for Nitish after his move to the BJP.
Chirag Paswan
It could be his fear of losing the Jamui third-term Lok Sabha seat or his burning desire to represent Hajipur, the Lok Sabha seat identified with the political prowess of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag opted for Hajpur over his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, for the 2024 polls. His Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) fielded his brother-in-law, Arun Bharti, against the RJD's Archana Ravidas, a Dalit activist.
Modi congratulated the late leader and said: My friend (Ram Vilas Paswan) is no more but I am happy that Chirag Paswan is taking his ideology and legacy forward. The crowd's reaction suggests that Jamui voters have decided to vote for the NDA on April 19.
The Prime Minister pointed out that Jamui was rife with Naxalism, preventing construction of roads and other developmental works as long as the RJD Congress ruled Bihar. But the development works have taken place since the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar took over the state.
However, Jamui, bordering Deoghar in Jharkhand, and inhabited by a large number of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, continues to be as backward as ever with poor roads, schools, basic health centers and other civic facilities which still escape his campaign.
Nalin Verma is a veteran journalist, author, media trainer and independent folklore researcher.
