UN shows conflicting approaches to Myanmar crisis





The already dire human rights situation in Myanmar is getting worse. This is what senior United Nations officials told the UN Security Council on April 4, during a rare open meeting on Myanmar, the first since February 2019. The Council heard about a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe, with abuses particularly worrying in Rakhine State. The conflict has weakened transnational security and the instability led to a crisis with global implicationsofficials said. In December 2022, the council adopted Resolution 2669condemning the Myanmar military's abuses and attacks against civilians since its February 2021 coup. The resolution calls on the military to release political prisoners, restore democratic institutions, and engage in dialogue. But since then, the Security Council has remained largely silent on the situation. Meanwhile, Myanmar's junta has stepped up its attacks on civilians, including airstrikes, and increasingly blocked humanitarian aid. Refugees are fleeing to Bangladesh, China, India and Thailand. Thousands of Rohingya are undertaking dangerous journeys by sea to find refuge in Indonesia, Malaysia and elsewhere. The public meeting took place on the same day that the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva adopted a new resolution on Myanmar, which urged the UN Secretary-General and the General Assembly to renew attention on Myanmar in the Security Council. The Security Council should take more significant steps to address rights concerns, including instituting an arms embargo, referring the situation to the International Criminal Court, and imposing targeted sanctions on military companies. Regional efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been woefully inadequate. The April 4 Human Rights Council resolution calls for restricting Myanmar's military's access to jet fuel, a call echoed by the United States at the Security Council meeting. But at the Security Council, China and Russia continue to block consideration of an embargo or any other measure, and are now even opposed to holding debates. At the Security Council meeting, both disputed that the situation in Myanmar fell within the council's mandate. Almost all other member governments raised serious concerns on the crisis, and many have deplored the body's inaction. The Security Council must act. Even countries generally less supportive of strong UN action on human rights in Myanmar should recognize the dangers of continued inaction. As a Japanese delegate said, inaction by the Security Council is not what the people of Myanmar expect from this august body.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/04/04/un-shows-conflicting-approaches-myanmar-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos