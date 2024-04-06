Donald Trump is now a stock of memes





Donald John Trump is many things: former president, current presumptive GOP nominee, real estate mogul, television host. Now it's a meme stock. Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, went public last week under the ticker symbol DJT, rising in its first two days on the Nasdaq. Trump, Truth's majority owner and top poster, added billions to his wealth virtually overnight. The title was supported by the zealous Make America Great Again crowd, or at least the idea of ​​them. All the investors Reuters spoke to were speculators, not Trump fans. I invested $10,000 last Tuesday because MAGA is crazy and they will pump up the stocks, one investor said.

Easy come, easy go: Like GameStop and AMC before it, this meme stock collapsed. Shares fell this week when Truth Social revealed losses of $58 million on revenue of $4 million last year. Short sellers who initially lost are lining up to bet that the $5 billion company may still be a little overvalued. Trump's net worth has also plummeted, but at this point it's all just on paper. The former president is not allowed to cash out for six months, which could send the stock lower further. That's bad news for Trump, who could use more cash to pay his mounting legal bills.

Speaking of bills: As Trump Media prepared to go public with its plan, Trump himself was battling co-founders Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky in court. Former The Apprentice contestants Moss and Litinsky say Trump is trying to dilute their shares. In another suit, Trump argued that the two men lost their meal tickets due to mismanagement by Truth Social.

Remember the clause on emoluments? This is the part of the Constitution that prevents the president from accepting money and gifts from foreign powers, in order to avoid conflicts of interest within the highest offices. This was a hot topic after Trump's election, and the same old ethical concerns are back. With the president exempt from ethics laws regarding investments, experts fear that White House influence could be bought and sold. After all, the stock symbol is made up of Trump's initials.

As if that wasn't complicated enough: Two Florida brothers pleaded guilty this week to insider trading ahead of Trump Media's market debut. Prosecutors said Michael and Gerald Shvartsman acquired cheap stock in Digital World Acquisition, essentially a publicly traded pool of cash, because they knew the company planned to merge with Trump Media and take that company public . This corporate maneuver, called a SPAC, was all the rage on Wall Street a few years ago. Long-time listeners will remember that we explained this in detail in 2021. Here's the episode if you want to refresh your memory.

The leading cause of personal bankruptcies in the United States is medical debt. Experts say 100 million people own at least some, and 3 million of them carry more than $10,000.

To better understand what's behind the high cost of health care and how consumers can better navigate the system, Marketplace recently hosted a panel of experts, moderated by David Brancaccio, during a live event in St .Paul, Minnesota. Watch the full event, Health and Wealth: Why Americans are Drowning in Medical Debt on our YouTube channel.

California fast food workers saw their minimum wage rise to $20 an hour this week. Let's do the numbers.

500,000

That's the number of workers covered by the law that took effect April 1, according to the state. The wage increase applies to employees of national companies with more than 60 sites, with some exclusions.

$16 per hour

Overall minimum wage in California. A recent government report found wages were unliveable in major cities and along the state's central coast. Home health care workers made up the largest share of low-income workers in California.

3,600

The estimated number of fast food workers in Los Angeles County who are unsheltered.

15%

It's early, but there are signs that restaurants are passing on higher labor costs to customers across the state. Business Insider crunched some numbers and found that Starbucks raised its prices by about 15% this month.

$7.25

The federal minimum wage, last raised in July 2009. Here's an interesting chart showing that the minimum wage is adjusted for inflation and indexed to overall productivity over 50 years.

Companies like to use the term, but do you know what modern conveniences qualify as artificial intelligence? The answer is often in the eye of the beholder. Producer Courtney Berksieker recommends this Washington Post quiz (giveaway link).

Are Trader Joe's dupes going too far?

Reddit is full of amateur sleuths trying to figure out which of the stores' affordable products are white-label versions of big brands. But small business owners told Taste the chain has a history of copying their products rather than paying for a partnership. Editor Virginia K. Smith put us on this one.

Where Tesla went wrong

Another stock based in part on a charismatic figurehead, Tesla is down more than 30% so far this year. Newsletter Editor Tony Wagner reads this Heatmap article which digs into the company's numbers and what it says about the electric vehicle market.

