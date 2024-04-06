Trump Media shares fall 12% to end second week of trading





Donald Trump's media business continued its rocky start as a public company, with shares of Trump Media & Technology Group closing at a new low since its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange late last month.

The stock — which trades under the symbol “DJT,” the former president's initials — fell $5.56, or 12 percent, on Friday to close at $40.59 — the lowest level of the company since its debut on March 26. Over the week, shares of Trump Media fell more than 32%. The company, which operates Trump's Truth Social platform, lost about $4 billion in market value during that period.

Although shares of Trump Media initially hit a high of $79.38 on March 26, Wall Street analysts questioned the company's financial prospects, saying it was overvalued and comparing it to stocks “memes” like GameStop.

“We are excited to operate as a public company and have secure access to the capital markets,” a Trump Media spokesperson said in an email.

“Closing the 2023 financial statements related to the merger, Truth Social today has no debt and more than $200 million in the bank, which opens many opportunities to expand and improve our platform” , said the spokesperson. “We intend to take full advantage of these opportunities to make Truth Social the premier free speech platform for the American people.”

For 2023, Trump Media reported a loss of $58 million on revenue of $4.1 million. In a regulatory filing, the company also revealed that its auditor had raised concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern. This warning reflects the company's current financial situation, which means that it could grow and record profits in the coming quarters.

Despite Trump Media's struggles, its shares have soared since trading under its former name, Digital World Acquisition Corp., a shell company with which Trump Media merged earlier this year. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes this week expressed confidence in the company's stability and growth potential, noting that it “has no debt and over $200 million in the bank.”

Donald Trump owns 57% of Trump Media's shares, valuing his stake at $3.3 billion.

More from CBS News

Alain Sherter

Alain Sherter covers business and economics for CBSNews.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-media-stock-price-truth-social-djt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos