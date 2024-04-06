Jokowi and Prabowo meeting rejects question of division





RM.id Free people – Minister of Defense (Menhan) who is also President-elect Prabowo Subianto met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and sat at a table and chatted and uploaded it to Prabowo's personal Instagram page. Communications expert Anthony Leong said the meeting dispelled the divisive issue that allegedly arose after the presidential election. “You can see from their gestures, there is no distance. Pak Jokowi and Pak Prabowo also seem familiar and very warm,” Anthony explained, Friday (05/04/2024). Read also : After Eid, Prabowo went to America Furthermore, the director of the PoliEco Digital Insights Institute (PEDAS) expressed his gratitude to Jokowi and Prabowo for providing a good example to society, as they both prioritize the interests of the nation before personal or collective interests. Apart from that, the meeting also provided a positive example, as Prabowo still respects Joko Widodo as president even though currently the general chairman of the Gerindra Party is the president-elect. “This is an example of the two leaders Indonesia needs. As an elected president, Prabowo respects Jokowi, and vice versa, Jokowi respects Prabowo as his successor,” said the one who is also deputy secretary general of the Marga Chinese Indonesian Social Association (PSMTI). Read also : After meeting Jinping, Prabowo goes to Kishida in Tokyo, this is what was discussed Of course, this meeting was Prabowo's report to Jokowo as head of state regarding the tasks assigned to Prabowo as Minister of Defense. Anthony said this meeting also rejected wild rumors that Jokowi's relationship with Prabowo broke down after the presidential election. “The meeting between the two really answered the public's doubts. Pak Jokowi and Pak Prabowo are really close and in harmony in realizing and pursuing the best program towards a Golden Indonesia 2045,” concluded the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of central management. of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (BPP HIPMI). Update news and articles RM.ID other interesting in Google News Also get curated updates and breaking news every day from RM.id. Come join the Telegram group “Rayakat Merdeka News Update”how to click on the link https://t.me/officialrakyatmerdeka then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.

