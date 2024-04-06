Politics
Reviews | Duterte-Xi pact: how Philippine domestic politics can affect the management of tensions in the South China Sea
The range of views on the unwritten agreement shows how domestic politics affects foreign policy. The shift in gears in foreign relations caused by a change in leadership can impact how a country's commitment to agreements is perceived by other conflicting parties. The high political cost of such agreements may discourage interest in interim or practical arrangements.
This is especially true for a rowdy democracy like the Philippines, which attaches great importance to the maritime dispute compared to other coastal states, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.
These sudden pendulum swings reveal the short span of Philippine foreign policy. This could affect how other countries view Manila, especially regarding long-standing disputes such as the South China Sea issue. This may condition the type of agreements that other parties can conclude with the country, given the risk of a possible policy reversal after six years.
The embarrassment of subjecting sensitive interstate negotiations to domestic political considerations may also prompt other countries to be cautious in dealing with the country on sensitive issues.
In 2012, President Benigno Aquino III tapped Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to serve as the country's clandestine negotiator to defuse tensions over Scarborough Shoal.
Even though the lawmaker was successful in reducing the number of Chinese ships in the disputed reef, his involvement was not welcomed by the late Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario, as well as Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile. His dialogue with Chinese officials raised suspicions and the former navy captain was accused of treason and espionage, charges subsequently dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2017.
Trillanes claimed del Rosario undermined his efforts. This episode reveals the disconnect between front and rear diplomatic channels, as well as the divisions within the collegial body of the Senate.
It is unfortunate that such national disputes can frustrate de-escalation or dispute management. China may have been disconcerted by the revelation of such discreet dialogue for political purposes. A staunch critic of Duterte, Trillanes supports the call to investigate the Duterte-Xi Gentlemen's Accord.
Another example is the 2005 Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) between the national oil companies of the Philippines, China and Vietnam. Like Duterte and Trillanes, then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was accused of treason and selling out the country's maritime interests. Under public pressure, Arroyo, now a congressman, aborted the tripartite effort in 2008.
Last year, in a ruling likely to complicate any attempt at joint oil development in the disputed sea, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the JMSU deal was unconstitutional. The move comes as Manila studies how to exploit its offshore oil and gas reserves in the West Philippine Sea. Such track record does not bode well for projecting the country as a long-standing actor with an institutional character that respects well-intentioned and good-faith negotiated commitments.
The outcry sparked by the Gentlemen's Agreement and similar past commitments could make Philippine leaders less inclined to explore interim, pragmatic or functional arrangements in the South China Sea, knowing that it may be politicized at home. It is not a lack of creativity or innovation, but rather the fear of political backlash that could push politicians to avoid potential controversies. This means that the Philippines will not be a pioneer or initiator on this front.
Furthermore, the length or duration of compromises or attempted compromises, particularly those born from temporary accommodation, is short and may be subject to intense domestic scrutiny and contestation.
The current diplomatic deficit, notably the absence of high-level dialogue between Manila and Beijing, raises the specter of accidents in the South China Sea.
To the extent that direct talks help defuse tensions without the parties necessarily giving up their respective demands, the Gentlemen's Accord can be credited with lowering the temperature in a now-hot flashpoint. That this has eroded Manila's position in the hotspot is offset by the fact that the country has made unprecedented improvements to the infrastructure of its administered entities in the Spratlys and invested in the modernization of its army and guard. -coasts under Duterte's watch, while maintaining cordial ties with the country's largest trade. partner.
The intensifying storm in the South China Sea was featured in the recent call from U.S. President Joe Biden, who is running for office in November, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite growing rivalry, the two great powers maintain high-level contacts and exchange official visits. This sends a subtle message to Manila: if you're not at the table, you're on the menu.
LUcio Blanco Pitlo III is a researcher at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/opinion/article/3258013/duterte-xi-pact-how-philippines-domestic-politics-can-affect-management-south-china-sea-tensions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Store launches on Boston's Newbury Street
- Reviews | Duterte-Xi pact: how Philippine domestic politics can affect the management of tensions in the South China Sea
- US prepares for Iranian response to Israeli strike on Damascus
- Puma strikes Hollywood deal with David Simons Bardas – Commercial Observer
- With so many fashion rules to follow, it's no wonder women don't start wars
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Data Doctor: Tips to free up Google storage
- PDA responds to rising prescription charges in England.
- The earthquake shook Philadelphia even though the epicenter was 60 miles away in Hunterdon County, New Jersey
- Jokowi and Prabowo meeting rejects question of division
- Cole Brings A Lot, '1923' Yellowstone Spinoff Actor, FoundDead
- Glenn Cunningham has been bringing his love of hockey to LaGrange for nearly two decades – LaGrange Daily News