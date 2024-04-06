Reviews | Duterte-Xi pact: how Philippine domestic politics can affect the management of tensions in the South China Sea

The range of views on the unwritten agreement shows how domestic politics affects foreign policy. The shift in gears in foreign relations caused by a change in leadership can impact how a country's commitment to agreements is perceived by other conflicting parties. The high political cost of such agreements may discourage interest in interim or practical arrangements.

This is especially true for a rowdy democracy like the Philippines, which attaches great importance to the maritime dispute compared to other coastal states, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

The burgeoning feud between past and present rulers may have been a factor in the cancellation of the gentleman's agreement. Marcos Jr wanted to distance himself, even dissociate himself from his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. This is especially true after their conflict became open and public . The outgoing president wants to define his own foreign policy, notably by adopting an opposing approach towards the country's big neighbor and its maritime conflicts.

01:49 Chinese floating barrier blocks entry of Philippine ships into South China Sea hotspot Chinese floating barrier blocks entry of Philippine ships into South China Sea hotspot

These sudden pendulum swings reveal the short span of Philippine foreign policy. This could affect how other countries view Manila, especially regarding long-standing disputes such as the South China Sea issue. This may condition the type of agreements that other parties can conclude with the country, given the risk of a possible policy reversal after six years.

The embarrassment of subjecting sensitive interstate negotiations to domestic political considerations may also prompt other countries to be cautious in dealing with the country on sensitive issues.

In 2012, President Benigno Aquino III tapped Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to serve as the country's clandestine negotiator to defuse tensions over Scarborough Shoal.

Even though the lawmaker was successful in reducing the number of Chinese ships in the disputed reef, his involvement was not welcomed by the late Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario, as well as Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile. His dialogue with Chinese officials raised suspicions and the former navy captain was accused of treason and espionage, charges subsequently dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2017.

Trillanes claimed del Rosario undermined his efforts. This episode reveals the disconnect between front and rear diplomatic channels, as well as the divisions within the collegial body of the Senate.

It is unfortunate that such national disputes can frustrate de-escalation or dispute management. China may have been disconcerted by the revelation of such discreet dialogue for political purposes. A staunch critic of Duterte, Trillanes supports the call to investigate the Duterte-Xi Gentlemen's Accord.

A group of protesting fishermen display their signs as they float in the water calling for the ouster of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and the removal of the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking on the Spratly Islands in March 2008 in the waters of Manila Bay, in the suburbs of Pasay, to the south. from Manila. Photo: AP

Another example is the 2005 Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) between the national oil companies of the Philippines, China and Vietnam. Like Duterte and Trillanes, then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was accused of treason and selling out the country's maritime interests. Under public pressure, Arroyo, now a congressman, aborted the tripartite effort in 2008.

Last year, in a ruling likely to complicate any attempt at joint oil development in the disputed sea, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the JMSU deal was unconstitutional. The move comes as Manila studies how to exploit its offshore oil and gas reserves in the West Philippine Sea. Such track record does not bode well for projecting the country as a long-standing actor with an institutional character that respects well-intentioned and good-faith negotiated commitments.

The outcry sparked by the Gentlemen's Agreement and similar past commitments could make Philippine leaders less inclined to explore interim, pragmatic or functional arrangements in the South China Sea, knowing that it may be politicized at home. It is not a lack of creativity or innovation, but rather the fear of political backlash that could push politicians to avoid potential controversies. This means that the Philippines will not be a pioneer or initiator on this front.

Furthermore, the length or duration of compromises or attempted compromises, particularly those born from temporary accommodation, is short and may be subject to intense domestic scrutiny and contestation.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (center) greeting photographers after inspecting a high-mobility artillery rocket system before a live-fire exercise at Naval Training Base San Antonio, Zambales province, in April 2023. Photo: AFP

The current diplomatic deficit, notably the absence of high-level dialogue between Manila and Beijing, raises the specter of accidents in the South China Sea.

To the extent that direct talks help defuse tensions without the parties necessarily giving up their respective demands, the Gentlemen's Accord can be credited with lowering the temperature in a now-hot flashpoint. That this has eroded Manila's position in the hotspot is offset by the fact that the country has made unprecedented improvements to the infrastructure of its administered entities in the Spratlys and invested in the modernization of its army and guard. -coasts under Duterte's watch, while maintaining cordial ties with the country's largest trade. partner.

The intensifying storm in the South China Sea was featured in the recent call from U.S. President Joe Biden, who is running for office in November, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite growing rivalry, the two great powers maintain high-level contacts and exchange official visits. This sends a subtle message to Manila: if you're not at the table, you're on the menu.

LUcio Blanco Pitlo III is a researcher at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation.