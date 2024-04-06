Boris Johnson calls on UK to end arms sales to Israel

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized calls to end arms to Israel.



Boris Johnson has described UK calls to end arms sales to Israel as “hypocritical”, “insane” and “shameful”.

Three Britons were among seven aid workers killed in airstrikes in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday, sparking global outrage.

The incident led to widespread calls from MPs from all major parties to end UK arms sales to Israel, as well as a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including d former Supreme Court justices.

However, the former prime minister criticized the idea and said those who support it are “crying out for us to turn our backs on the only democracy in the Middle East.”

James (Jim) Henderson, 33, John Chapman, 57, and James Kirby, 47, have been named by World Central Kitchen as the three Britons killed while delivering food parcels.

Rishi Sunak described the deaths as “appalling”.

Two officers were fired following the strikes, described as a “serious mistake resulting from a serious failure.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the UK would review the findings of the IDF's initial report into the incident.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said Israel faced a greater existential threat than at any time he can remember.

“If we ourselves ban the sale of arms, it surely follows that we believe that no self-respecting country should arm Israelis.

“And if we want everyone, including the United States, to end its military support, have no doubt what that means. There is only one logical conclusion.

“We wish for the military defeat of Israel and the victory of Hamas. Remember, to win this conflict, Hamas only has to survive. All it needs, in the end, is hang on, rebuild and move on.

“This is a victory for Hamas; and that's what these legal experts seem to be asking for.”

He continued: “I do not deny for a moment the immense suffering of the people of Gaza. I simply ask you to think about who is really responsible.”

He added that Lord Cameron had remained silent on the issue, saying the Foreign Secretary had “gone into a sort of purdah” over arms sales.

Mr Johnson said it was “upsetting” to see the deaths of three British aid workers, but that Israel was sending warnings about their attacks and “trying to use precision munitions”.

“Israel is trying to ensure that there is some sort of proportionality between military objectives and the risk of human suffering. Israel is trying to eliminate Hamas terrorists, while doing its best to spare the surrounding population.”

He continued: “If we banned weapons from Israel now, that would of course be absurdly hypocritical.

“I don’t remember having many qualms about the loss of civilian life during the NATO strikes in Libya.

“We have very judiciously supported our large arms deals with Saudi Arabia throughout the war in Yemen.

“But it's not the hypocrisy that bothers me. It's the implication: that the good, intelligent, kind people of this country are actually willing to strip Israel of its means of defending its citizens against Hamas.

“It's insane. It's shameful and the sooner the government formally denounces this idea, the better.”