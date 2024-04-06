US, China seek to ease tensions ahead of Taiwan's presidential inauguration





In a bid to defuse tensions ahead of Taiwan's upcoming presidential inauguration, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation earlier this week. This dialogue marks the first direct communication between the two leaders since their face-to-face meeting in November 2023. Analysts suggest that Biden's move to engage with Xi Jinping stems directly from a broader strategy to mitigate potential conflicts amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions in Israel. Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert, noted that Biden's priority includes avoiding a crisis in the Taiwan Strait, especially given the challenges the United States faces in other global arenas. He highlighted the importance of the underlying dynamics of the U.S.-China relationship, particularly the historic role of the United States in assisting China's rise and the subsequent emergence of this East Asian nation as a significant global rival. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began her five-day visit to China, addressing concerns about the country's industrial overcapacity at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce. Yellen highlighted the need for China to address its excess industrial capacity, which has implications for the global economy. In her speech, Yellen praised China's progress in market reforms and hailed it as one of the most significant economic success stories of contemporary times. China Market Research Group founder and chief executive Shaun Rein suggested that even as the Biden administration aims to stabilize U.S.-China relations, containment remains a key strategy. It is very clear that the Biden regime and whoever the next president is, the United States will try to contain China and destabilize the Communist Party. “Looking at a 10 to 20 year period, it's clear that US politicians don't want to see a strong China that transforms the BRICS into something that rivals the G7,” he explained. However, they cannot enter into a war situation with China at the moment and create a proxy war against Taiwan, because the United States is too stretched economically, on its debt level, and on the military plan across the world, he said. “So what Biden and China are trying to do is sort of stabilize the relationship, but they continue to contain and that's what the Chinese view is, that no matter what Biden says with his words, you have to look at his actions,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Watch the accompanying video for the full discussion.

