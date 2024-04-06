Democratic competition – Opinion





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-Ns) Rana Sanaullah is widely known for his somewhat crude attitude. But he has a well-deserved reputation for candor. We always identify it with being very direct and saying exactly what we think without trying to be polite.

We all know that he was the main critic of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from day one. That Rana Sanaullah never misses any opportunity to attack Imran Khan is a well-known fact. This politician from Punjab Faisalabad would do anything to harm the reputation of the PTI founder as much as possible.

Having said that, I must draw the attention of the readers of this newspaper to what the former Interior Minister of Pakistan who, along with many PML-N stalwarts, suffered an ignominious defeat in the recent general elections, has recently said about Imran Khan, which might come as a pleasant shock to all those who hold Imran Khan in high esteem and revere him for whatever reason.

According to Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan's government came into being thanks to rigged elections. But in the same breath, Rana Sanaullah claims that Imran Khan's government was overthrown as a result of a conspiracy. Rana Sanaullah is also of the view that the proceedings against Imran were not handled fairly or equitably and the sentences imposed on him were found to lack judicial compliance, which ultimately significantly damaged the electoral prospects of the PML-N.

I would like to draw the attention of the valuable readers to the fact that Imran Khan expects no quarter from Rana Sanaullah. The above therefore clearly shows that Imran Khan received treatment which he never deserved. His ordeal, in my opinion, must end without further loss of time.

Needless to say, he is a charismatic figure who greatly appeals to the public. Last but not least, Rana Sanaullah must be aware of the fact that a level playing field is a concept often used to describe the level of fairness in election campaigns. The February 8 general elections proved that Pakistan is a country where democratic competition is determined less by electoral fraud than by asymmetrical rules of the game.

Hamza Bashir Langah, (Lahore)

Commercial Copyright Recorder, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40297470/the-democratic-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos