When PIK and BSD suddenly had strategic value in Jokowi's eyes





Mulyanto said that BSD and PIK 2 did not deserve to be designated as PSN. The reason is that these two neighborhoods were built by private contractors and are aimed at the middle and upper classes. The PSN should prioritize the interests of the general public, especially the lower class. “Where is the strategic location at the national level for (PIK 2 and BSD) to be included in the PSN projects?” added the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician. By being designated PSN, according to Mulyanto, PIK 2 and BSD will be easier to accelerate. Because they are approved by Jokowi, both projects will enjoy many benefits, both in the form of permits, AMDAL documents, regulations, tax and non-tax issues. “When it comes to land permits, buildings and roads are prioritized, including funding opportunities from banks and APBN for infrastructure development. If this happens, it will actually make APBN a wrong priority,” he explained. Trisakti University urban planning observer Nirwono Yoga agrees that the inclusion of PIK 2 and BSD as PSN is not appropriate. According to him, these two sites can be developed independently by the private sector without special assistance from the government. “In fact, these two sites are good examples of how private developers can develop urban areas well without government support. By becoming PSN, that success is reduced,” Nirwono told Alinéa.idThursday (4/4). Compared to PIK and BSD, according to Nirwono, there are many large stalled projects that should be helped by the government by being designated as PSN. He gave the example of the Meikarta project in Bekasi, currently unfinished. “The government must be more selective, transparent and fair in designating areas as PSN with careful consideration and provide direct benefits to the community,” Nirwono said.

