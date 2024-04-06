Ambassador Xie Feng Granted an Exclusive Interview to a Newsweek Senior Editor on New Quality Productive Forces and China's Economy_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America

On April 5, 2024, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng granted an exclusive interview to Senior Foreign Policy Editor Tom O'Connor of Newsweek on new quality productive forces and China's economy. The transcript was published on the Newsweek website the same day. The main content is as follows:

Tom O'Connor: The term “new quality productive forces” has emerged in recent months in reference to China's efforts to accelerate economic growth. Can you explain the meaning of this term and the strategy behind it?

Ambassador Xie: New quality productive forces constitute a major concept put forward by President Xi Jinping. In short, it refers to advanced productive forces focused on innovation and reform, which will boost total factor productivity and promote high-quality development. This includes:

Make traditional industries high-end, smarter and greener. In fact, Chinese electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products are all thriving thanks to the transformation of traditional sectors;

Foster new industries, such as biomanufacturing, commercial spaceflight, the low-altitude economy, and life sciences. Last year, the total output value of China's biomedicine, artificial intelligence and nanotechnology applications exceeded $55 billion;

It is also about advancing the digital economy, integrating digital technology into the real economy and creating digital industrial clusters. China's digital economy is expected to reach $15.7 trillion by 2027.

An integral part of developing new, quality productive forces is opening up more widely and at a higher level. In August 2023, China introduced 24 measures to attract foreign investment. Of these, 60 percent have been delivered. The number of items on the negative list for foreign investment was reduced from 93 in 2017 to 31 and will be reduced further this year.

In particular, all restrictions on foreign investment access to the manufacturing sector will be lifted. In March, China released its first national negative list for cross-border trade in services. We will also expand market access for digital products, telecommunications, healthcare and other areas.

Tom O'Connor: What effects could this strategy have on the performance indicators of the Chinese economy?

Ambassador Xie: As China strives to expand its domestic demand in recent years, new quality productive forces will serve as a catalyst that will further bring out the vitality and potential of China's giant market. The modernization of traditional industries and the rise of new ones will further boost China's growth and generate enormous investment and consumption needs.

Advances in information technology, including network technology, cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, will create more consumption scenarios. Greener and more digitalized lifestyles and production will also catalyze diversified and high-end consumption demands.

As China promotes equipment upgrading in industry, agriculture, construction, transportation, education, culture, tourism and healthcare, a market with an annual value of more than 5 000 billion yuan ($691 billion) could emerge. Trading in consumer durable goods such as automobiles, home appliances and furniture could open up a trillion-yuan market.

As we move from controlling energy consumption and intensity to limiting emissions and carbon intensity, an annual investment of more than 2 trillion yuan is needed before 2030. In addition, the economy China's low-lying region is growing rapidly, and is expected to reach 2 trillion yuan by 2030.

In the first two months of this year, China's retail sales increased 5.5 percent year-on-year, total imports and exports of goods increased 8.7 percent, and electricity generation of the main electricity generation companies increased by 8.3 percent. Some 7,160 foreign-invested enterprises were established in China, an increase of 35% from 2023, the largest increase in five years. In March, China's manufacturing PMI exceeded 50 for the first time since last September, bouncing back into expansion territory.

Now think about this: while China has 400 million middle-income people, its GDP per capita only recently exceeded $12,000. While private consumption represents only 40 percent of GDP, much remains to be done to improve the structure of consumption. However, China has contributed 30% to global growth for years.

Imagine how much potential will be unleashed as China's high-quality development benefits all 1.4 billion people, the middle-income population reaches 800 million, and consumption explodes in areas education, tourism, healthcare, social insurance pensions, government subsidized housing and more!

With its immense size and vast prospects, China, as a preferred destination for global investments that remain undervalued, is simply unprecedented. Remember: the return on foreign direct investment in China has been around 9% over the past five years.

Tom O'Connor: Could this strategy have an impact on improving economic and trade relations between China and the United States?

Ambassador Xie: Capital votes with its feet. As new quality productive forces rapidly take shape and more favorable measures are put in place, visionary investors from the United States and other countries are competing to seize the unprecedented opportunities in China.

In January, Costco opened its sixth store on the Chinese mainland, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. More than 140,000 customers signed up on day one, setting a world record. There is every reason to believe that Costco's next world record will also be created in China.

On March 21, Mr. Tim Cook opened the doors of a new Apple store in Shanghai to welcome crowds of visitors. Apple invested nearly $12 million in this retail store, the largest in Asia. Mr. Cook clearly expected more than the first wave of Apple fans; what he anticipated was a constant influx of customers.

After investing $4.2 billion in the ethylene project in Guangdong province, ExxonMobil plans to invest another $1.4 billion. Volkswagen has established its largest overseas R&D center in Tianjin. Airbus has opened the first aircraft lifecycle service center outside of Europe in Chengdu.

Valeo will build a manufacturing and R&D site for comfort and driving assistance systems in Shanghai. AstraZeneca will invest $470 million to build a small molecule drug factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province. GE Healthcare China has committed to doubling its R&D spending in three years.

Of course, openness should be a two-way street. It should not be a solo, but a chorus for all. China has opened its arms to the world and we expect others to do the same. If someone strives to restrict the flow of knowledge, technology, talent and other factors of innovation by building a “small yard, a high fence”, removing competitive platforms and industrial capacity from others through decoupling, and by trying to monopolize innovation resources, it would only widen the technological divide and stifle global development.

The international community should uphold the principles of openness, fairness, justice and non-discrimination, jointly facilitate the flow of innovation factors, explore new growth drivers, and strengthen creativity and cooperation with an open mind in order to achieve common prosperity for all.

Tom O'Connor: Some observers have warned that China's economy could be overburdened by the new direction and that China's long period of rapid growth has reached its peak. How do you address these concerns?

Ambassador Xie: Some argue that China's “overcapacity” poses a threat to other countries. The accusation is untenable. Globally, high-quality industrial capacities and new-quality productive forces are not excessive, but are severely lacking. How to ensure that the world, especially developing countries, benefits from such capacity is a constant test of human consciousness and ingenuity.

The vigorous growth of China's new energy sector relies on corporate innovation advantage, forged against a backdrop of global competition and high-quality products, not on so-called subsidies or protections. Look at the two largest electric vehicle companies in China: BYD, a private company; and Tesla, an American company. Furthermore, China's green capacity enables developing countries to achieve their emissions reduction targets and accelerate the green transition.

The Al-Shuaibah solar photovoltaic project undertaken by a Chinese company in Saudi Arabia alone will reduce 242 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the impact of planting 545 million trees. Isn't it a good thing if China's high-quality industrial capacity, including in the field of new energy, can help the international community more quickly achieve the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development? United Nations and the objectives of the Paris Agreement?

New quality productive forces will not only reinvigorate China's high-quality growth, but also provide impetus to global sustainable development. High-level opening-up is the path China must take to achieve greater development, and it will also bring dividends to the world. China's supersize market, constantly expanding and modernizing, provides both a solid foundation for its own growth and a historic opportunity for win-win cooperation between countries.

What people should worry about is not whether China's growth will peak, but whether they will miss the opportunities China offers. And rather than speculating about the collapse of China's economy, what should really alarm people is how decoupling could hamper global recovery and how geopolitical conflicts could end long-lasting global peace for eight decades.