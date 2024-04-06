Boris Johnson attacks 'left-wing lawyers' calling on UK to end arms sales to Israel | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has attacked members of the British establishment who have called on the UK to stop selling arms to Israel. The former Conservative prime minister said those supporting an end to arms sales were “demanding” that Britain turn its back “on the only democracy in the Middle East”. He wrote in his Daily Mail column that if the UK stopped its arms sales, it would encourage it to also end its military support for Israel, thereby “seeking the military defeat” of the country and “the victory of Hamas”. Mr. Johnson wrote: “Remember, to win this conflict, Hamas only needs to survive. All it needs in the end is to hang on, rebuild and leave. It's Hamas' victory and that's what these legal experts seem to think. Ask.” The former MP said it was “upsetting” to see the deaths of three British aid workers, but that Israel was sending warnings about their attacks and “trying to use precision munitions”. He added: “If the West continues to collapse – and particularly if Britain and the United States collapse – then the Israelis will not be able to enter Rafah. They will not be able to achieve their goal: to end Hamas as a military force in Gaza. “

Mr Johnson asked: “Is this really what all you legal experts want who say that Israel's actions now require an arms embargo? Do you want to give victory to a gang of murderers and rapists? He concluded that banning arms sales would be “senseless” and “shameful.” He added: “The sooner the government formally denounces this idea, the better.” Three Britons were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers who died in airstrikes in Gaza carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday. Israeli officials fired two officers over the strikes, described as a “serious error resulting from a serious failure.” Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the UK would carefully consider the findings of the IDF's initial report into the incident published on Friday.

The incident led to widespread calls from MPs from all major parties to end UK arms sales to Israel, as well as a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including d former Supreme Court justices. Meanwhile, the government's ethics adviser faces calls over whether Lord Cameron and business secretary Kemi Badenoch may have broken the ministerial code over continued UK arms sales to Israel. MPs from across the political spectrum have urged the Foreign Secretary to reveal whether he has received legal advice on maintaining arms export licenses to Israel, and to publish it if so. Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, wrote to independent ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, calling for an investigation into whether the two senior Cabinet ministers may have breached the ministerial code by failing to publish the notice. 'they had received it. The code, which sets out the standards expected of government figures, says ministers have a “paramount duty” to comply with the law.

Despite calls to end arms sales, Conservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the UK should “redouble its efforts” in its relations with Israel. The Isle of Wight MP said those calling on the Government to end arms sales were engaging in a “politics of superficial gestures”. He told BBC Newsnight: “The reality is that we supply 0.02% of Israel's arms imports, which is an insignificant figure, and in fact by blocking them it is effectively a superficial political gesture and nothing else. “And it's symptomatic of how the politics of gesture drives rigorous thought out of public debate. So, let's have a rigorous public debate, let's talk about the issues, but please, let's drop the politics of gesture because She’s pretty useless.” Mr. Seely added: “If you want to have a strategy and if you want to have an influence on people, you have to stay close to them. So in fact, we need to redouble our efforts in our relations with Israel, but also with the Arab states who are involved in the same way.

