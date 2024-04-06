Lakshadweep's popularity soars after PM Modi's visit





In January, Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep and shared photos of the “stunning beauty of its islands”. Cabbage: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep Islands in January this year, tourism chief Imthias Mohammed TB confirmed an increase in inquiries to visit the island region. Asked about the impact of PM Modi's visit, Imthias told ANI, “The impact is huge, we are receiving many requests.” He further mentioned that Lakshadweep receives inquiries from both the domestic tourism sector and the international tourism market. Talking about the future initiatives of the tourism department, he said, “Lakshadweep is looking to promote more cruise lines.” On the issue of connectivity with mainland India, since few airlines operate in Lakshadweep, he hopes that when air connectivity is streamlined, it will increase the influx of tourists. Meanwhile, a tourist from Mumbai, Aman Singh, said, “We wanted to come to Lakshadweep for a very long time, but there were many myths associated with the island, but PM Modi's visit resulted in 'it is possible to go there. Another traveler, Sumit Anand, from Delhi, said he always had a desire to come to Lakshadweep Island, but made the archipelago his next designation only after seeing the photos and Prime Minister Modi videos. Earlier on January 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential. “While visiting Lakshadweep, Prime Minister @narendramodi drew attention to its immense tourism potential. This is a great source of inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to the prosperity of Lakshadweep. They will also experience its culture and its unique traditions,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. Minister posted from his official X handle. Prime Minister Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several photos, including an “exhilarating experience” after trying his hand at snorkeling. In a series of posts on “They contain, Lakshadweep must be on your list.” The Lakshadweep constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase. The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

