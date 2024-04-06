When Hope Hicks Feared Donald Trump Would Fire Her Over Phone Call With Mike Ditka





Loyalty.

Donald J. Trump's First and Last Doctrine of the World.

This is the loyalty line that no one is allowed to cross. Do it. Fi. Bye Bye.

So it was a surprise this week to learn that Hope Hicks, Trump's former White House adviser and communications chief, might testify as a prosecution witness in the former president's trial in Manhattan this month – this. If you're having trouble following, this is an alleged secret payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to avoid harming Trump's 2016 presidential plans.

Will Hope Hicks become the next Cassidy Hutchinson to shed her mantle of Trump loyalty?

Without comment, Hicks New York attorney Robert Trout texted me.

The news also reminded Sneed of some of Hope Hicks' personal traditions of loyalty. This prompted a flashback to a 2016 Sneed column involving Hicks, legendary for her ultra-allegiance when she was press secretary for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and Hicks fearing her loyalty could be questioned (this which means she would be fired) if the column was published.

Then President Donald Trump points the finger at former communications director Hope Hicks in 2018.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The column's article made national news. But not so much because it was historic.

It was pretty hysterical. The unexpected outcome of a three-way conference call orchestrated by this columnist with former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka and then-presidential candidate Trump.

And it was all illuminated by Hicks.

Ditka, Tyson RNC speakers?

At issue was a report that Ditka and boxing champion Mike Tyson, both Trump fans, were lining up to speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Ditka and Tyson told reporters they had not yet received invitations, but the Chicago Tribune quoted Ditka saying he would if Trump asked him.

So, Sneed sent a quick note to Trump's people basically saying: How about a few words from your boss? And I called Coach Ditka, who was playing golf (or playing cards) at Bob OLink Golf Club in Highland Park.

Coach took the call.

While Ditka was chatting, Trump called me back! A three-way conference call ensued with Hicks' blessing and an official invitation from Trump to Ditka to speak at the RNC!

It happened like this:

Trump: Coach Ditka, I really appreciate everything you've said about me. You are a winner. A real winner.

Ditka: Everything you say about things, about the country, I agree with your opinions. You resonate with my kind of people. I wholeheartedly believe what you say.

Trump: You know, Bobby Knight [the former Indiana University coach] love you. My poll went up 10 points after Bobby voted in favor of me.

And I just got a Quinnipiac poll. The numbers are good. I'm doing really well.

Tossing out compliments, interrupted by brief periods of ambient silence (as I typed), Trump finally made the request.

Trump: Coach, if you would like to speak, it would be a great honor for me.

(Get ready for the OMG moment!.)

Ditka: I'm not very good at doing things like that. I'm not going to change my opinion, opinions are like holes. I believe in the way the Constitution was written. But people want to change that. Immigration. Same thing. People want to change things. I believe in you and what you say.

Then a sudden silence. The line was dead. Trump had hung up.

Former Chicago Bears head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Mike Ditka waits for an unveiling ceremony outside Soldier Field of statues honoring George Halas and Walter Payton in 2019, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Hope Hicks hopes

A few minutes later, Hope Hicks called; very polite, cautious, anxious, hoping we would consider not printing a column now, maybe later. It was obvious that Trump had expected Ditka, who had just showered him with praise, to accept the invitation to speak at the RNC. And yes, Hicks has indicated the possibility that his job is on the line.

The column ran.

Later, Ditka, who said he didn't like traveling much when he was old, declined a personal invitation to Trump's inauguration but chose to watch it while sitting at home watching television with my wife, Diana, eating hamburgers and smoking the biggest cigar. I can find.

There's no bigger Trump fan in the world than me, says Ditka, a Trumpster who clearly knows how to say no.

Imagine.

And despite Hicks' despairs, not only did she not lose her campaign job, but she also held a variety of important positions in the Trump White House.

Then Hope Hicks, White House communications director, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisors, arrived at the White House in 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photos

Needles

A final goodbye: The death of former Cook County Board Chairman Richard Dick Phelan, whose funeral is Sunday, prompted this memorial from his former chief of staff and political lobbyist long time, Bill Filan. Not only was Dick wonderful to work for, but he was not afraid to work in a bipartisan manner, working on both sides of the aisle to bring millions of Medicaid dollars back to Cook County and restore health care services. abortion at Cook County Hospital.

Saturday birthdays: Billy Dee Williams, 87; Marilu Henner, 72; Paul Rudd, 55; Karen Stefani, ageless. Sunday birthdays: Francis Ford Coppola, 85; Russell Crowe, 60 Expect a few Sneedlings via Monday's solar eclipse from my sister Pat's backyard near Burlington, Vermont, where the viewing should be the best in the country. I would have liked to go there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2024/04/05/sneed-sunday-trump-hope-hicks-mike-ditka-stormy-daniels-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos