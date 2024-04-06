Menpora Dito coordinated with the Ministry of Education and Culture regarding the inclusion of scouts in the independent study program





Jakarta: The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Dito Ariotedjo, communicated and coordinated with the Ministry of Education and Culture regarding the withdrawal of scouts from compulsory extracurricular activities in schools. This was conveyed by Minister of Youth and Sports Dito after attending the inauguration of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the inauguration of the director of the Movement district national scout at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (5/4) morning. According to Menpora Dito, he had coordinated with the Ministry of Education and Culture and there was a communication problem. “We coordinated with the Ministry of Education and Culture, it seems there was a communication problem. But the fact is that Scouting remains an extracurricular activity which must be an option in schools” , said Menpora Dito. Menpora Dito even expressed thanks to Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadiem Makarim who plans to include scouting activities in the independent study program. “In fact, we are grateful to Mas Nadim (Minister of Education and Culture), that the scouts will then be included in the program, and the two scouts will be included in the programs of Merdeka Belajar and Merdeka Campus,” said added Menpora Dito. “In my opinion, the inclusion of scouts in the curriculum of Merdeka Belajar and Merdeka Campus will provide additional educational points for students. In fact, it will strengthen the scout movement and increase the interest of our young people in joining the scouts”, declared the minister. of Youth and Sports Dito. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo reappointed Komjen (retired) Budi Waseso alias Buwas as Chairman of the Kwartir National Scout (Kwarnas). The inauguration of Buwas and 107 Kwarnas Pramuka Trustees for 2023-2028 took place at the State Palace. Jokowi directly led the inauguration. He began by asking if Buwas et al were willing to implement the Scout Movement Act. Next, Jokowi led the reading of Tri Satya. “Tri Satya. For the sake of my honor, I promise to seriously fulfill my obligations to God Almighty and the Republic of Indonesia, to practice Pancasila, to help others, to participate in building society and to fulfill scout dharma,” Jokowi said. , followed by Buwas et al at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (5/4). Jokowi, who is chairman of the National Advisory Council (Mabinas) of the Scout Movement, also presided over the inauguration. He gave his blessing to Buwas and his subordinates to lead the scout movement until 2028. “By the grace of God Almighty, this Friday, April 5, I confirm you as the President and members of the Kwarnas Scout Movement “, Jokowi said. Previously, Buwas led Kwarnas Pramuka in 2018-2023. He was re-elected at the 11th National Pramuk Conference at the Balai Meuseraya Aceh (BMA) Building, Banda Aceh on November 4, 2023. (amr)

