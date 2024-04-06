What's Behind China's Gold Buying Frenzy? DW 05/04/2024

Politics
What's Behind China's Gold Buying Frenzy?
The price of gold rose above the $2,300 level (2,212) for the first time this week, as geopolitical issues, expectations of lower U.S. interest rates and accumulation of the metal valuable by China have stimulated the interest of speculators.
Gold is seen by investors as a safe haven in times of unrest and a protection against currency devaluation. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have therefore contributed to the recent rise in prices, as well as the post-Covid inflation surge.
The move by China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBC), has been mirrored by other emerging market central banks, all of which are keen to increase their gold holdings.
DW examines why Beijing has gone on a gold-buying spree.
What exactly did China do?
The PBC has increased its gold reserves for the last 16 consecutive months, according to the World Gold Council. In 2023, the PBC purchased more gold than all other central banks.
The industry body put China's purchases of the precious metal last year at 225 tonnes, about a quarter of the 1,037 tonnes purchased by all the world's central banks.
In January and February alone, the PBC increased its gold reserves by 22 tonnes, Krishan Gopaul, senior EMEA analyst at the World Gold Council, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
China's central bank now holds around 2,257 tonnes of gold in its vaults.
In addition to the PBC, Chinese consumers are buying gold coins, bars and jewelry, after their real estate investments, the yuan currency and the country's stock market fell due to the second-largest economy's recent economic woes worldwide.
“Since the start of the year, we have seen huge Chinese retail buying… record amounts of purchases on the Shanghai National Gold Exchange,” said John Reade, chief strategist of the market at the World Gold Council, on Bloomberg TV last month.
Why is China buying so much gold?
China relies heavily on the US dollar for trade with the rest of the world. As the world's reserve currency, most commodities are denominated in dollars and more than half of global trade is conducted using the greenback.
While growing to challenge U.S. economic dominance over the past 30 years, China has accumulated enormous foreign exchange reserves, mostly in dollars.
But Beijing fears having become too dependent on the greenback and wants to diversify the PBC's reserves.
China has gradually reduced its holdings, which have gradually fallen by a third since 2011 to around $800 billion, according to U.S. data. The decline has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diversification goal aligns with that of other BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), whose economies are expected to dominate the global economy by 2050.
The BRICS have even discussed the idea of a common currency in the future, which could potentially compete with the dollar as the global reserve currency.
Why does China want to diversify from the dollar?
BRICS countries, including China, are concerned about how Washington is using the dollar as a weapon to preserve its global economic and geopolitical position.
The position of the dollar allows the United States to borrow money at a much lower cost. Washington can also use the currency as a diplomatic tool, for example to impose sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States and the European Union imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow, including freezing the Russian central bank's foreign exchange reserves.
Under US pressure, most Russian banks have also been excluded from the SWIFT payment system, which facilitates international money transfers.
“I think so [the sanctions] has caused many central banks to think carefully about what they hold in their reserves,” Reade told Bloomberg last month.
Chinese leaders fear the country could face similar U.S. restrictions if it decides to flex its military muscles more or if the trade war with Washington escalates.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country could retake Taiwan, a democratically run island that Beijing considers its own territory, by force if necessary.
The World Gold Council analyst expects central bank purchases to continue for several years, a sign that diversification is far from over.
Even after nearly 18 months of purchasing, China's gold reserves represent approximately 4% of the PBC's total reserves. This figure is well below the reserve threshold of central banks in developed countries.
That said, many gold analysts believe the price has been overinflated by speculators and that continued demand from central banks like China may not drive prices much higher.
However, unlike paper currencies, gold has intrinsic value because it is a rare commodity and difficult to extract. It also has multiple economic uses, in the electronics, dentistry, medical tools, as well as defense, aerospace and automotive industries.
Edited by: Rob Mudge
