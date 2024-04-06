Modi Roadshow: Modi Roadshow in Gzb today, Bjp eyes big push in West | Ghaziabad News







BJP sources told TOI that the MP The chopper will land at the police lines around 5 p.m. and it will head straight to Malliwara Chowk, about 6 km away, where the 1 km roadshow to Chaudhary Mod is expected to begin between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. GHAZIABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the city on Saturday evening, after returning from Saharanpur, on Ambedkar Road, which is home to large commercial establishments, prime markets and residential areas.BJP sources told TOI that the MP The chopper will land at the police lines around 5 p.m. and it will head straight to Malliwara Chowk, about 6 km away, where the 1 km roadshow to Chaudhary Mod is expected to begin between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nearly 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, which the BJP sees as a boost not only to its chances in Ghaziabad, where it has replaced sitting MP and Union minister VK Singh with local MP Atul Garg as a candidate, but also his neighbors. west HIGH districts which will go to polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

This will be the second major rally of the BJP in the Ghaziabad constituency since the nomination process began. On April 3, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned at the Ramlila ground.

Political observers said the BJP seemed in no mood to let the opposition gain ground in the region. The opposition, meanwhile, claimed that the party had suddenly called in its top leaders at the initial stage, fearing a setback in Ghaziabad.

Dolly Sharma, the INDIA bloc's candidate for the seat, said: The fact that eight Lok Sabha seats in UP will be voted on in the second phase and yet the BJP has chosen to organize a road show of Prime Ministers in Ghaziabad , which closely follows Rajnath Singhs. rally, indicates that the party is on shaky ground here. The party knows that with the INDIA bloc firmly behind the Congress, the BJP is on the verge of losing this seat.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other law enforcement agencies conducted security exercises in the area. A makeshift SPG command center has been set up near Santosh Hospital, from where the elite security squad guarding the prime minister will operate.

On Friday, the road connecting Malliwara Chowk to Chaudhary Mod was barricaded on both sides and shops lining the stretch were closed. Teams from the civic body and the power department also visited the site.

Roads were cleaned and power poles along the tour route were thoroughly checked for dangerous and loose cables. The civic body also inspected all manholes and drains on the Prime Minister's tour route and deployed a dog team to capture stray animals. All agencies are working as per the SPG guidelines, an official of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation told TOI.

The 1km stretch on Ambedkar Road will remain a no-vehicle zone on Saturday while several traffic diversions will be imposed in the Old City areas. More than 6,000 police officers and PAC jawans will be deployed in the area.

Ashu Verma, a senior BJP functionary who is coordinating the prime minister's tour, said party members and others were advised to reach the venue before 4 p.m. as the SPG will seal the route of the tour almost an hour in advance.

Rose petals will be sprinkled on Modi ji throughout the route of the tour, Verma said.

