The impressive careers of Jokowi's relatives, from Hadi Tjahjanto to Tonny Harjono

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo appointed Vice Marshal Mohamad Tony Harjono as Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024).

Simultaneously with the inauguration, Jokowi elevated Tonny's rank one level higher than his previous rank, namely from vice marshal to marshal.

Tonny's new position is to replace former KSAU Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, who will soon retire.

After officially assuming the post of KSAU, Jokowi asked the Indonesian Air Force to be strong, but not with the intention of frightening the enemy and going to war.

Apart from this, Jokowi hopes that the Indonesian Air Force will be able to maintain security, stability and peace in the region in the future.

“He wants a strong air force, which means a strong air force does not mean we want to scare the enemy, it does not mean we want war with neighboring countries,” Tonny said after his inauguration at the Central State Palace. Jakarta, Friday.

For information, Tony was Jokowi's assistant in 2014-2016. After that, Tony's career took off, occupying several strategic positions.

Since Air Base Commander Halim Perdanakusuma in 2018-2020, KSAU Special Staff in 2020, Military Secretary to the President (Sesmilpres) from 2020 to 2022, Kodiklatau Commander in 2022, Koopsudnas Commander in 2022-2023 and the commander of Kogabwilhan II in 2023.

On the other hand, Tonny's inauguration as KSAU adds to the long list of peoplepeople close to Jokowi whose career is booming.

Who are they? Here is the list :

1. Hadi Tjahjanto

Public Relations Document of BPN East Java Regional Office Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Hadi Tjahjanto in Surabaya, Wednesday (31/1/2024) Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Hadi Tjahjanto in Surabaya, Wednesday (31/1/2024)

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto became the first close to Jokowi to see his military career take off quickly.

It is known that Hadi was with Jokowi when he served in Solo in 2010. At that time, Hadi was commander of Adi Soemarmo Air Base (2010-2011).

At that time, Hadi still held the rank of colonel. When Jokowi became president, admission to the Air Force Academy (AAU) in 1986 seemed to be a “blessing.”

In 2017, Hadi was given the position of KSAU until 2018. Having only served one year, Hadi was immediately given the position of TNI Commander in 2018 replacing General Gatot Nurmantyo.

Hadi retired from the army with the rank of field marshal in 2021. His position as TNI commander was replaced by General Andika Perkasa, who previously served as army chief of staff.

Hadi's retirement from the TNI did not distance his relationship with Jokowi. In 2022, Jokowi entrusts Hadi with the post of Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning/National Land Agency.

2. Lieutenant General Widi Prasetijono

KOMPAS.com/Fadlan Mukhtar Zain Major General Widi Prasetijono, while serving as Commander of Military Region IV/Diponegoro, handed over adaptive wheelchair assistance to people with multiple disabilities at Korem Headquarters 071/Wijayakusuma, Banyumas, Central Java, Wednesday (15/ 2/2023). Major General Widi Prasetijono, while serving as Commander of Military Region IV/Diponegoro, handed over adaptive wheelchair assistance to people with multiple disabilities at Korem Headquarters 071/Wijayakusuma, Banyumas, Central Java, Wednesday (15/ 2/2023).

Commander of the Army Doctrine, Education and Training Command (Kodiklatad), Lieutenant General Widi Prasetijono is another name for a relative of Jokowi who has had a rather smooth career.

This three-star general is known for having served as commander of Kodim 0735/Surakarta in 2011-2012. At that time, Widi felt solidarity with Jokowi while he was still mayor of Solo.

When Jokowi was president in his first term, Widi was considered his aide from 2014 to 2016 with the rank of colonel.

After that, Widi was given a number of strategic positions in the Indonesian military, starting with Commander of Korem 074/Warastratama in 2017-2018, Commander of Korem 091/Aji Surya Natakesuma in 2018-2019 , up to Kodam's chief of staff. IV/Diponegoro in 2020-2022.

The same year, Widi received a promotion to general commander of Kopassus. After that, he was again promoted to Commander of Kodam IV/Diponegoro in 2022.

3. General Agus Subiyanto

BETWEEN PHOTOS/M Risyal Hidayat TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto (second from left) inspects troops during a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 at Kolinlamil Pier, Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Friday (3/15/2024). The Indonesian Navy hospital ship arrived in Indonesia after completing a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the port of El Arish, Egypt, for the Palestinian people in Gaza. BETWEEN PHOTOS/M Risyal Hidayat/aww. TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto (second from left) inspects troops during a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 at Kolinlamil Pier, Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Friday (3/15/2024). The Indonesian Navy hospital ship arrived in Indonesia after completing a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the port of El Arish, Egypt, for the Palestinian people in Gaza. BETWEEN PHOTOS/M Risyal Hidayat/aww.

TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto is also another name of someone close to Jokowi who has had a smooth career.