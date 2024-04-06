Politics
Women found their voice in Turkey and gave hope to others fighting for democracy around the world | Elif Shafak
TTurkey is a beautiful and complex country that continues to baffle not only international observers but also, sometimes, its own citizens. The results of the local elections held last Sunday surprised many pollsters. The opposition won a spectacular victory, changing the political landscape and the dominant discourse. It would be naive to think that this marks the end of an era, but it certainly feels like a new beginning.
For so long, the Turkish opposition has been demoralized, divided and weak in the face of unbridled concentration of power and authority. The lack of checks and balances, the lack of freedom of expression, the lack of free media and the absence of separation of powers: all of this stacks the deck against anyone who dares to question the Justice and Development Party government. (AKP) and its religious supporters. -nationalist-populist ideology.
People who wanted a secular, liberal, modern Turkey felt trapped in a cycle of lethargy, like a variation of Beckett's Waiting for Godot, stuck in uniformity, repetition, waiting for democracy.
On Sunday, this cycle was broken. For the first time in more than two decades, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won nationally and Recep Tayyip Erdoans' AKP lost the popular vote. The CHP has enjoyed enormous success, not only in liberal cities like Izmir on the Aegean coast, but also in traditionally conservative and patriarchal Anatolian cities and the Black Sea region, which until recently were strongholds of the government. The last time the main opposition achieved such a brilliant result was in 1977.
Around 61 million Turkish citizens voted in 81 cities. THE turn out was 77%: lower than in the last national elections but nonetheless impressive. Among those who went to the polls, there were 1 million young people voting for the first time. Widespread public dissatisfaction with the state of the economy played a significant role in the results. The official inflation figure in Türkiye is just under 70%. The unofficial figure is estimated to be much higher. The devaluation of the Turkish lira has hit businesses of all sizes and hurt living standards.
But the results weren't just about the economy. A cultural chasm is the key. Unlike a Turkey that is inward-looking, navel-gazing, ultra-nationalist, ultra-religious, increasingly authoritarian and illiberal, the dream of a secular, democratic, pluralist, inclusive and modern Turkey is still very much alive.
The man at the heart of this dream is none other than the charismatic mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. Istanbul is home to a fifth of Turkey's population and represents a third of its economy; what happens in megacities has considerable consequences on a national scale. President Erdoan, former mayor of the city, once said: Whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey. Before the local elections, Erdoan led prayers at Hagia Sophia, reviving an old tradition practiced by Ottoman sultans before starting a war. Hagia Sophia, which had been transformed into a museum by Atatrk in 1934, was transformed into a mosque by the AKP, despite many objections from citizens who wanted to retain it as a secular space to honor the building's rich history.
It is in this context that the outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Mamolu Erdogan's most important rival, achieved the largest margin of victory in 40 years. His motto has always been one of hope and optimism: everything will be fine. But it is not surprising that numerous legal proceedings have been opened against him. He could be imprisoned or banned from politics altogether. In an emotional post-election speech, Mamolu told cheering crowds: From tomorrow, Turkey will be a different Turkey. You have opened the door to the growth of democracy, equality and freedom. On social media, he later shared: As we celebrate our victory, we send a resounding message to the world: the decline of democracy ends now. Istanbul is a beacon of hope, a testimony to the resilience of democratic values in the face of the rise of authoritarianism.
In the capital Ankara, CHP Mayor Mansur Yava also performed remarkably well, winning 60.4 percent of the vote. CHP President Zgr Zel delivered a constructive and unifying speech while the crowd chanted: Turkey is secular and will remain so. For days, celebrations continued as people lit torches and danced in the streets, honking their horns and playing songs.
One of the most important indicators of the changing political landscape in Turkey is the increase in the number of women elected officials. Over the past decade, Turkey has witnessed a heartbreaking decline and regression in women's rights and gender equality goals. The AKP government unilaterally withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which aims to protect victims of gender-based violence. Today, a third of all marriages in the country involve children. According to We Will Stop Femicide Platform, a grassroots movement built by various feminist and LGBTQ+ rights advocates, at least 563 women were killed or lost their lives in suspicious circumstances in 2023 alone. Turkey is not a place easy to be a woman. It is therefore remarkable that during these elections, the proportion of women elected locally almost tripled. Today, with female mayors leading 11 of 81 cities, the road to gender equality is still long, but it is a positive step forward.
A significant example is Gulistan Sonuk of the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party. At just 31 years old, she was elected to office in Batman, a deeply patriarchal and conservative city known in the past for its alarming suicide rates among young women. Batman is a stronghold of Hda-Par, Islamist party accused of having links to banned Kurdish militant group Hezbollah (which the party denies). Before the election, the ultra-conservative party candidate made a chilling remark as a joke, saying that when elected he would allow women into the city. choose the color of your veil.
Despite this atmosphere, Sonuk obtained 65% of the votes. Sonuk said: Hda-Par did not consider me a competitor because I was a woman. The last thing they wanted was to lose to a young woman. This makes me incredibly proud. She was enthusiastically applauded by the crowd chanting “Women, life, freedom,” in a moving reference to the plight of women in Iran.
The essential does not change, says one of the characters in Samuel Beckett's play. But sometimes it is possible. In this year of global elections, when half the world's population will vote or have voted in 50 countries, this result should be seen as a sign of hope and reassurance.
