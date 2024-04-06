Politics
Ghaziabad all set for PM Modis roadshow, BJP looks to win big in western Uttar Pradesh
Aiming for 13 Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening.
The BJP fielded sitting MP Atul Garg as its candidate from Ghaziabad and his nomination was accepted after scrutiny on Friday. Ghaziabad will go to polls on April 26, in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This time, the BJP has started its campaign early in Ghaziabad and has already roped in star campaigners such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, to organize meetings and rallies in Ghaziabad.
While Adityanath organized a prabuddh sammelan (meeting of intellectuals) in Ghaziabad on March 27, Singh organized a rally at the Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground on April 3.
Modis' tour is expected to cover around 800 meters of Ambedkar Road from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh on Saturday, along which there are several large markets, residential colonies, offices and commercial establishments.
According to BJP leaders, the tour will have a positive impact on 13 seats in western Uttar Pradesh.
The Prime Minister's roadshow will impact 13 seats in western Uttar Pradesh. These include Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut and Baghpat, among others. The roadshow will enthuse party members and motivate them to ensure a landslide victory for our candidates, said Chandra Mohan, spokesperson, BJP (Uttar Pradesh).
Sources within the party, however, admitted that problems existed in seats such as Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat and Meerut due to various caste equations and denial of tickets to some candidates who had a good chance of winning.
Reacting to Modi's proposed rally, Congress office-bearers said that by bringing in its top leaders so early in the campaign, the BJP is admitting that something is wrong at the Ghaziabad headquarters.
The BJP is appealing to its top leaders initially as they have sensed that all is not well in Ghaziabad and fear losing this seat. So their top leaders come to make things right. If they end up losing their seats, it will be the candidates and not the leaders who will be held responsible, said Vinit Tyagi, district president of the Congress.
All these tactics will not affect our chances as our candidate is strong and has the support of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc partners, Tyagi said.
The Ghaziabad seat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, according to political experts.
Rajnath Singh won the seat in 2009 while General VK Singh (retd) emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019. This time he was denied a ticket in favor of Garg.
BJP leaders said Ambedkar Road was being prepared for the roadshow with fresh paint on the central shoulders and shifting of electric poles from the roadside.
Ghaziabad police said multi-level security had been put in place on Ambedkar Road for Modis' tour.
Police have not revealed the deployment figure, but it is estimated that around 6,000 people will be deployed on Saturday.
We have deployed security officers on the ground as well as on the roofs. The public will have to pass security checks before entering the roadshow route and will receive an armband to indicate that they have passed the checks. The traffic police have also announced elaborate traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from noon till the end of the roadshow, said Dinesh Kumar P, additional commissioner of police.
According to the traffic advisory, the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be restricted at seven major points from 1 p.m. Saturday until the end of the program.
The movement of road/private/urban buses will be restricted at these seven points from 2 p.m.
Movement of private two- and four-wheeler vehicles will be restricted from 3 p.m. on 14 major road stretches, officials said.
The 14 points include: Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh, Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; DRC Hapur Chungi Side Bridge to old bus stop; From Sihani Gate Police Station to the Old Bus Station; Ghukna mode towards Meerut Tiraha Siddharth Vihar intersection towards Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar; Gaushala at Dudhevshranath temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat railway bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha turns back towards Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro Station.
