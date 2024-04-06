More than 500 New Yorkers to be considered for jurors in Trump's 'hush money' trial





Several hundred Manhattan residents recently received summons to the borough's criminal court on April 15. Whether they know it or not, they are planning to serve as jurors in what may be the most high-profile criminal trial in U.S. history.

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers and Manhattan prosecutors are preparing to vet more than 500 potential jurors when his trial begins, according to two sources, a staggering number that reflects the scale of the case itself.

Lawyers will review their responses to lengthy questionnaires before questioning many of them individually in court, aiming to reach consensus on who to select. It's an arduous process designed to ferret out potential jurors who can't put aside their biases, and it can take days or even weeks.

Ultimately, the group will be reduced to 12 jurors and a few alternates. They will be tasked with deciding whether the former president illegally falsified business records after his lawyer paid money to an adult film star days before the 2016 election. He faces 34 counts and pleaded not guilty.

Even in a city that has seen many celebrity trials, this one stands out, said former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.

“This particular person is perhaps the most famous defendant who ever lived,” said Levin, now a private attorney who previously represented the daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump chief financial officer. Organization.

The jury selection process in Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on March 12, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Levin and others said the goal would not be to eliminate anyone who is a Democrat or Republican, but rather to find a group of people who have not yet made up their minds on this matter and who can be trusted to render a verdict. based on the evidence.

Trump's lawyers argued that Manhattan's status as a Democratic stronghold made it impossible for him to get a fair trial and suggested a change of venue. But the island is no stranger to seeking jurors in cases involving famous and unpopular defendants. It took nearly two weeks to select jurors for Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape and sexual assault trial.

“At least with Trump, there might have been about 20 percent of the people who voted for him. With Harvey, 100 percent of the people were against him,” said Arthur Aidala, who represented Weinstein in the case.

The jury selection process, known as voir dire, “is not an ideal way to uncover jurors' biases,” according to Cornell Law School professor Valerie Hans, one of the leading experts of the jury system in the country.

She said the seemingly unprecedented media coverage and public attention Trump's case has received could emerge as a potential problem in jury selection.

“Substantial research indicates that it can bias jurors in several ways: it can shape how jurors interpret the evidence in the case, and it can increase the weight and influence of statements made during deliberations that are consistent with pre-trial publicity.” Hans said.

Trump's lawyers complained in pretrial hearings and in filings that media coverage could have impacted potential jurors' understanding of the case. But Hans, and prosecutors in their own filings, said Trump actively cultivated that attention.

“In most criminal cases, pretrial publicity is based primarily on media coverage of police activities or statements by the prosecution, so in typical cases the effect is biased to the “against the accused,” Hans said. “However, in the Trump hush money case, he and his supporters publicly argued, repeatedly and loudly, that the criminal case against him was a political witch hunt.”

Hans said this dynamic leads him to believe the impact of outsized media attention will be “less pro-prosecution than is usually the case.”

At a Feb. 15 hearing, a prosecutor indicated that the questions that would be asked of potential jurors included particularly pointed questions related to Trump's claims since his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump's lawyers notably protested a question: “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?” »

Joshua Steinglass of the Manhattan District Attorney's office defended the question, saying it was intended to determine whether a person “refuses to follow the facts and sort of blindly follows” what Trump says.

In a case that receives so much pretrial publicity, the usual challenge of finding enough people willing or able to participate in the trial is thrown out the window, according to Professor Bennett Gershman of the Law School of Pace University. Instead of looking for false excuses, he said, attorneys handling the case will worry about so-called “stealth jurors.”

“There may be people who want to be on this jury, who see this as a historic moment in American history, and they want to be there. They may be predisposed one way or the other, but don’t want to say it,” said Gershman, a former New York prosecutor.

That's why attorneys will employ specialists to navigate the online public lives of potential jurors while they sit in the courtroom. Experts said it was a critically important part of the jury selection process.

“What you do now with these jurors is you have a jury consultant, and they sit there with a laptop and they go through all the social media, they Google them and see who they are,” said Aidala, whose firm also represents former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the case related to the 2020 Georgia election.

Aidala and other experts said the main thing consultants will look for is whether potential jurors have already stated publicly whether they have an opinion about Trump's guilt in the case.

Trump's gag order Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tracking down potential jurors is standard practice in high-profile cases, but Trump risks being barred from knowing their identities. On March 26, Judge Juan Merchan issued a gag order restricting what Trump and others could say about potential witnesses, court staff and prosecutor staff, and their families. In the days following the order, Trump repeatedly attacked Merchan in social media posts containing information about the judge's adult daughter, who works for a consulting firm whose clients include Democratic candidates and progressive groups.

On Monday, Merchan concluded that the comments regarding his daughter would “undoubtedly interfere with the just administration of justice” and represent “a direct attack on the rule of law itself.”

Merchan extended the order of silence to include his own family, and said he was doing so because he did not want potential jurors to conclude “that if they are involved in this proceeding, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but also for their own family. relatives.”

Merchan's order included a warning to Trump that any “right he may have to access the names of jurors will be lost in the event of continued harassment or disruptive conduct.”

The use of anonymous juries is generally reserved for cases involving the mafia and drug cartels, experts said. But a judge in two of Trump's recent federal civil cases chose to keep the identities of jurors secret, even warning them about using false names among themselves. Those juries ruled unanimously and quickly against Trump, finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in May 2023, as well as related defamation allegations in January.

But one aspect of Merchan's warning in particular “gives teeth to the sanctions order,” according to Levin: Jurors would only be anonymous to Trump.

“It's a major penalty, not knowing who's going to be on the jury, especially when the other side is going to know,” Levin said.

