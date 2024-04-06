US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets with foreign business executives in China ahead of trade talks

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday called on China to address manufacturing overcapacity that she said risks disrupting the global economy, and to create a level playing field for American businesses and workers.

Start a five day tour in one of China's main industrial and export hubs, she spoke of what the United States considers unfair Chinese trade practices in talks with senior Chinese officials.

The United States seeks a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both sides, she said before a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in the southern city of Guangzhou. But a healthy relationship must ensure a level playing field for businesses and workers in both countries.

Earlier, she told an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China that there are Chinese practices that hijack the playing field for American workers and businesses.

He did not go into detail in his remarks to the media, but said both sides “must respond appropriately to the other side's key concerns.”

At the top of Yellen's list is the problem of overcapacity. Subsidies from the Chinese government and other policy support have encouraged solar panel and electric vehicle makers in China to invest in factories, building production capacity far beyond what the domestic market can absorb.

The scale of production has driven down costs and sparked a price war for green technology, a boon for consumers and efforts to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. But Western governments fear this capacity could flood their markets with cheap exports, threatening American and European jobs.

Yellen, the first ministerial official to visit China since President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November, told the vice premier and the governor of Guangdong province in separate meetings that he It was important that the United States and China have open and direct relations. communication on points of disagreement.

That includes the issue of China's industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries fear could have global fallout, she said during her meeting with the governor.

Guangzhou is the provincial capital of Guangdong, a Chinese manufacturing and export hub that is home to telecommunications giant Huawei and BYD, China's largest electric vehicle maker. Huawei has been hit hard by U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and is at the forefront of China's efforts to become self-sufficient and become a technology leader.

Yellen, who will also visit Beijing on her trip, met with representatives of American, European and Japanese companies before her meeting with He.

Many American business executives have told me that operating in China can be a challenge, she said at the American Chamber event in an auditorium at a marble convention center in the District from Baiyun to Guangzhou.

Citing a recent House survey that found a third of U.S. companies in China say they have suffered unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen said the U.S. has seen China pursue unfair economic practices, notably by imposing barriers to access for foreign companies and taking coercive actions against American companies.

I firmly believe that this not only harms these American companies: ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here. I intend to raise these issues at meetings this week, she said in her speech.

China has responded to overcapacity concerns expressed by the United States and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth of China's exports of electric vehicles and solar energy was conducive to global green development and was the result of the division international labor market and market demand.

He accused the United States of interfering with free trade by restricting technology exports to China.

As for who is carrying out non-market manipulation, that is a matter for everyone to see, he said. The United States has continued to take steps to contain China's trade and technology. This is not about reducing risks, but rather about creating them.

Yellen said at the U.S. Chamber event that excess capacity is a concern shared by many across a wide range of advanced and developing countries and is not something new.

This is not an anti-China policy, she said. We see this as an effort to mitigate risks from the inevitable global economic upheaval that will occur if China does not adjust its policies.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, an alliance of businesses and the American Steelworkers Union, told the Associated Press before Yellens' trip that there were few expectations for the response of the Chinese government.

“One thing Yellen can and hopefully should say is that the United States is prepared to use every policy tool available to us to ensure that China's industrial overcapacity does not harm our economic interests and national security,” he said.

The Alliance released a report in February That said, the introduction of cheap Chinese cars to the US market could end up being an extinction-level event for the US auto sector. The U.S. automotive sector represents 3% of U.S. GDP, according to the report.

Yellen told reporters Wednesday during a refueling stop in Alaska en route to Asia that the United States would not rule out imposing tariffs to respond to China's heavily subsidized manufacturing of energy products. greens.

___

Moritsugu reported from Beijing.