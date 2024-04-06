Would Trump choose RFK Jr. as his vice president? Probably not, but the idea intrigues him.





Would a merger between Mar-a-Lago and Camelot prove irresistible to American voters?

It's a question that former President Donald J. Trump pondered as he considered possible options for his running mate, repeatedly asking his advisers and associates in recent weeks about the idea of ​​choosing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. .as his No. 2, according to two of the people familiar with the conversations.

Those close to Mr. Trump do not view Mr. Kennedy as a real contender for the job. Mr. Kennedy, a scion of Democratic royalty, is also already running against Mr. Trump and President Biden as an independent candidate, and he told the New York Times that he would not consider joining the party's ticket. former president.

I'm flattered by the idea, but it's not a solution I would consider, Mr. Kennedy said in a text message.

Instead, Mr. Trump's questions about Mr. Kennedy suggest that the former president is still in the early stages of his vice-presidential selection process.

Mr. Trump has asked his associates about several potential vice presidential candidates in recent weeks, and while no one knows who he will choose, he has left some with the impression that he has not yet decided on his options. first-class.

The Trump campaign has begun the early stages of vetting potential nominees, but Mr. Trump does not need to decide on a choice until the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to open July 15 in Milwaukee.

Some people close to Mr. Trump have suggested that choosing a candidate sooner rather than later could help him raise money and campaign on the days he defends himself in court against the dozens of criminal charges he faces. In 2016, Mr. Trump announced just before the start of his inauguration convention in Cleveland that Mike Pence, then governor of Indiana, would be his running mate.

Mr. Trump’s interest in Mr. Kennedy has focused almost exclusively on the potential power of branding. He gathered opinions from those around him on whether combining the two famous last names on a single presidential ticket could result in some kind of political magic, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Mr. Trump has long been intrigued by the Kennedy political dynasty. As president, he often told visitors that he sat at the same desk in the Oval Office as John F. Kennedy, and he regularly invoked the former president at White House events, including the announcement of new tax policies and the ceremonial pardon of a Thanksgiving turkey.

I like Trump-Kennedy, the former president recently told someone. I like the way it sounds.

Mr. Trump's curiosity about Mr. Kennedy as his running mate appears to undercut the public attacks he and his allies have launched against the independent candidate.

Last week, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Kennedy's views on climate change and the environment, portraying him as more radical left-wing than Mr. Biden. In doing so, he suggested that Mr. Kennedy would siphon more votes from Mr. Biden. I love that he runs! » said Mr. Trump.

Mr. Kennedy has been running for president as an independent since last year. Last week, he announced Nicole Shanahan, a Silicon Valley lawyer, as his own running mate.

In a Wall Street Journal poll this week in seven battleground states, Mr. Trump had the support of 39% of voters, compared with 36% for Mr. Biden and 11% for Mr. Kennedy.

Democrats, however, have been more concerned about Mr. Kennedy's potential to play a spoilsport role, mobilizing a legal and political messaging effort to keep him out of national elections and discourage left-wing voters from supporting him. .

While Mr. Kennedy initially attempted to challenge Mr. Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, he also took positions more likely to be supported by conservatives, including opposing military assistance to the Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Jonathan Swan contributed reporting from Washington and Rebecca Davis OBrien from New York.

