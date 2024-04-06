Message from Jokowi and TNI Commander to KSAU Marshal Tonny Harjono





Jakarta – TNI AU now has a new leader. Marshal Tony Harjono, who previously served as Pangkogabwilhan II, was officially appointed as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU)KSAU) replaces Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo who is retiring. Inauguration event Tony as KSAU was held at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly led the reading of Tonny's oath of office. “By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and that I will implement all statutory regulations as directly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and the state. That “in the discharge of my duties, I will uphold the ethics of the office, work to the best of my ability and with a full sense of responsibility. That I will respect the soldier's oath,” said Jokowi, who was then followed by Tonny. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This inauguration also confirmed Tony's promotion from Marshal TNI to Marshal TNI. This promotion is in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 26 TNI of 2024. After the meeting, Tonny made a press statement in front of journalists. Tonny said this department is a great trust. “This afternoon I received a mandate, a trust from the president as KSAU, it is a big mandate that I must carry out and that I am responsible for,” Tonny said at the State Palace in Jakarta. Tonny will continue policies that have been good by previous officials, while those he believes are lacking will be evaluated. Tonny also conveyed President Jokowi's messages to him. “On this occasion, the President also stated that the AU must comply and be strong. It must comply with what is contained in Law 34/2004 regarding the TNI, where the duties of the TNI AU are clear in the 'article 10,” Tonny said. . Jokowi's message Tonny said he had to complete 4 tasks from Jokowi. He asked for the prayers of the entire community to carry out the tasks assigned to him by the state. “There are 4 tasks: ensuring the maintenance of the air sovereignty of the State, enforcing the law and protecting the national jurisdictional airspace in accordance with applicable laws, both national and international, and developing air power and empowering the potential air zones, which is what was mentioned president,” Tony explained. “Then he also wants a strong AU. This does not mean that we want to scare the enemy, it does not mean that we want war with neighboring countries, but a strong AU is a force that can maintain stability , security and peace in the world region, so this is the request of the president and God willing, we will achieve it. “Of course, we ask for prayers from all the Indonesian people from today , the 24th KSAU,” he continued. Read the message from the TNI Commander on the next page

