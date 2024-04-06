Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers, businesses during China visit

GUANGZHOU, China — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday called on China to address manufacturing overcapacity that she said risks disrupting the global economy, and to create a level playing field for businesses and workers Americans.

Beginning a five-day visit to one of China's major industrial and export hubs, she raised what the United States considers unfair Chinese trade practices in discussions with senior Chinese officials.

The United States seeks a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both sides, she said before a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the central bank governor and other officials in the southern city of Guangzhou. But a healthy relationship must ensure a level playing field for businesses and workers in both countries.

Earlier, she told an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China that Chinese practices…shift the playing field away from American workers and businesses.

China He did not go into detail in his remarks to the media, but said both sides “must appropriately address the other side's major concerns.”

At the top of Yellen's list is the problem of overcapacity. Subsidies from the Chinese government and other policy support have encouraged solar panel and electric vehicle makers in China to invest in factories, building production capacity far beyond what the domestic market can absorb.

The scale of production has driven down costs and sparked a price war for green technology, a boon for consumers and efforts to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. But Western governments fear this capacity could flood their markets with cheap exports, threatening American and European jobs.

Yellen, the first Cabinet member to visit China since President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met last November, said it was important that the United States and China have open and direct communication on areas of disagreement.

This includes the issue of China's industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries fear could have global fallout, she said in a meeting with the governor of China's province. Guangdong.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong, a Chinese manufacturing hub that is home to telecommunications giant Huawei and BYD, China's largest electric vehicle maker. Huawei has been hit hard by U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and is at the forefront of China's efforts to become self-sufficient and become a technology leader.

Just like during her previous trip to China last July, Yellen gained attention on social media for eating at a popular restaurant after arriving Thursday evening.

A social media account run by Chinese state media posted an eye-catching video of her eating with the U.S. ambassador and other officials at Tao Tao Ju, an 1880 Guangzhou restaurant.

The post, one of the most viewed on the microblogging app Weibo the next morning, praised Yellen for her good chopsticks, but added that as a U.S. official, Yellen needed to know more about China than just about food. Only by knowing more about China can we redress America's view of the world, China, and China-US relations.

Yellen, who is traveling to Beijing from Guangzhou, met with representatives of American, European and Japanese companies before her meeting with He.

Many U.S. business executives have told me that operating in China can be a challenge, she said at the American Chamber event in a marble convention center.

Citing a recent House survey that found that a third of U.S. companies in China report experiencing unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen said the U.S. has seen China pursue unfair economic practices, notably by imposing barriers to access for foreign companies and taking coercive actions against American companies.

I strongly believe that this not only harms these American companies: ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here, she said in her speech.

China has pushed back on overcapacity concerns raised by the United States and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth of China's exports of electric vehicles and solar energy was conducive to global green development and was the result of the division international labor market and market demand.

He accused the United States of interfering with free trade by limiting technology exports to China.

As for who is carrying out non-market manipulation, that is a matter for everyone to see, he said. The United States has continued to take steps to contain China's trade and technology. This is not about reducing risks, but rather about creating them.

Yellen said at the U.S. Chamber event that concerns about excess capacity are shared by many other countries, both developing and wealthy.

This is not an anti-China policy, she said. We see this as an effort to mitigate risks from the inevitable global economic upheaval that will occur if China does not adjust its policies.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, an alliance of businesses and the American Steelworkers Union, said expectations for the Chinese government's response are low.

“One thing Yellen can and hopefully should say is that the United States is prepared to use every tool available to us through its policy to ensure that China's industrial overcapacity does not harm to our economic and national security interests,” he told The Associated Press. Yellens' journey.

The Alliance released a report in February that said the introduction of cheap Chinese cars to the U.S. market could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto industry. The sector represents 3% of the U.S. economy, according to the report.

Yellen told reporters during a refueling stop in Alaska en route to China that the United States would not rule out imposing tariffs to respond to China's heavily subsidized manufacturing of green energy products.

___

Moritsugu reported from Beijing. Wanqing Chen, an Associated Press researcher in Beijing, contributed.