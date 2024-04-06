Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his secret criminal trial begins.





NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his criminal trial begins, rehashing long-standing grievances with the current judge in a long-running, last-minute attempt to disrupt and delay the trial. affair. .

Trump's lawyers, echoing his recent complaints on social media, urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to withdraw from the case, alleging bias and a conflict of interest because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. The judge rejected a similar request last August.

In court documents released Friday, Trump's lawyers said it was inappropriate for Merchan “to preside over these proceedings when Ms. Merchan benefits, financially and reputationally, from the manner in which this matter interferes with Trump's campaign.” Trump as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 15. This is the first of four Trump criminal cases set to go to trial and would be the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.

Merchan did not immediately rule. The decision is entirely up to him. If he were to withdraw, it would upend the trial schedule, giving Trump a long-awaited delay while a new judge gets up to speed.

Messages seeking comment were left with a court spokesperson and Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it saw no reason for Merchan to step down.

The defense's claims that Loren Merchan profits from his father's decisions here require multiple attenuated factual leaps that undermine any direct connection between his company and this case, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote in a letter to the judge.

This chain of insinuations is far from proof that Judge Merchan has any direct, personal or financial interest in reaching a particular conclusion, Colangelo wrote.

Loren Merchan is president of Authentic Campaigns, which has collected at least $70 million in payments from Democratic candidates and causes since she helped found the company in 2018, records show.

The firm's past clients include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Senate Majority PAC, a big-spending political committee affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The Senate majority PAC paid $15.2 million to Authentic Campaigns, according to campaign finance disclosures.

In another development Friday, Merchan blocked Trump's lawyers from forcing NBC to provide them with documents related to its recent documentary about porn actor Stormy Daniels, a key prosecution witness. He ruled that the defense subpoena was the very definition of a fishing expedition and did not meet the legal burden of requiring a news organization to provide access to its notes and documents.

On Wednesday, Merchan rejected the Republican candidates' alleged request to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases. The judge has yet to rule on another request for a delay from the defense, this one alleging he will not receive a fair trial because of damaging media coverage.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company records to hide the nature of payments made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign. Among other things, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump foreshadowed his lawyers' renewed efforts to get Merchan removed from the case with posts attacking the judge and his daughter last week on his Truth Social platform.

Trump suggested, without evidence, that Merchan's decisions, including his decision to silence Trump, were influenced by his daughter's advisory interests. He falsely claimed she posted a photo on social media showing him behind bars. Trump's attacks on Loren Merchan led the judge to extend the ban on making public statements about his family.

The judge must recuse himself immediately and right the wrong done by failing to do so last year, Trump wrote on March 27. If the biased and conflicted judge is allowed to stay on this fictitious case, it will be another sad example of our country. become a Banana Republic, not the America we knew and loved.

Trump also pressed the judge in his Washington, D.C., election interference case to recuse himself, saying his past comments about him called into question his ability to be fair. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said there was no reason for her to step down.

Mercan's daughter figured prominently in defense calls for his recusal last year. They also seized several small donations the judge made in total to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign. They totaled $35, including $15 for Biden.

Merchan rejected that request, writing last August that a state court ethics panel found that Loren Merchan's work had no bearing on his impartiality. The judge expressed confidence in his ability to be fair and impartial and said Trump's lawyers had failed to demonstrate that there were concrete, or even realistic, reasons for the challenge to be appropriate, and yet less required for these reasons.

Trump's lawyers say circumstances have now changed, with Trump engaged in a rematch against President Joe Biden, and Democrats, including firm clients Loren Mercans, seeking to capitalize on Trump's legal troubles with emails from fundraising focused on developments in the Silencing Affair.

It would be completely unacceptable to most New Yorkers if the judge presiding over these proceedings had an adult child working at WinRed or MAGA Inc., Blanche and Necheles wrote, referring to a Republican fundraising platform and committee pro-Trump fundraiser.

In seeking Merchan's recusal, Trump's lawyers also challenged his decision to give an interview to The Associated Press last month, suggesting he might have violated rules of judicial conduct, and they questioned the appeal to a court spokesperson last week to deny Trump's claims that she posted the image of Trump in prison.

In the interview, Merchan told the AP that he and his team were working diligently to prepare for the historic first trial of a former president, saying: There is no agenda here. We want to respect the law. We want justice to be done.

Associated Press journalists Brian Slodysko and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

Follow Sisak at x.com/mikesisak and submit confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

