Sudanese prepare for busy month with meetings with Biden and Erdogan

Leading international aid groups have warned that it is now almost impossible to work in Gaza, with one accusing countries supplying weapons to Israel of being complicit in what “amounts to genocide”.
Isabelle Defourny, president of the NGO Doctors Without Borders, spoke of the risk of genocide as 13 major humanitarian groups castigated Israel for restricting the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.
The death of seven aid workers from the American organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) by Israeli airstrikes on Monday sparked outcry.
US President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the attack.
But Defourny, president of MSF France, said the United States, Britain, France and other countries were “morally and politically complicit in what in our eyes amounts to genocide” by providing military support. to Israel.
Humanitarian groups also demanded that Israel abandon plans to launch a ground offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million civilians are sheltering.
Swathes of the Gaza Strip have been devastated by Israel's retaliatory campaign to destroy Hamas following its unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.
Although WCK has suspended its operations in Gaza, none of the 13 groups, including Oxfam and Save the Children, which launched the joint appeal, have announced their withdrawal.
Defourny, who said MSF had lost five of its 300 employees in Gaza, said the killing of the seven WCK employees was not a surprise.
She said that “the current conditions for providing humanitarian aid are not met (in Gaza).
“Because we have witnessed, over the last six months, the choices that Israel is making in waging war on an entire population, a population trapped, deprived of food and massively bombed.
“Gaza is gradually becoming unfit for human life,” she added, “it has passed the threshold of absolute horror.”
Defourny said the International Court of Justice had ordered “measures aimed at preventing genocide” in January and again last week.
But “Israel has so far done exactly the opposite, continuing to block humanitarian aid and destroy vital civilian infrastructure, as illustrated by the attack on WCK and the destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital,” she added.
Israel has fiercely pushed back against accusations that it is blocking aid, instead alleging that humanitarian groups have failed to distribute it.
In the war-torn Gaza Strip, where large areas have been reduced to rubble, 2.4 million Palestinians have been under bombardment for six months and suffering severe shortages of food, water, fuel and supplies. other essential products.
After the ICJ's decision in January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the accusation against Israel “is not only false, but scandalous and that honest people around the world should reject it.”
The charity Oxfam said starving residents of northern Gaza were forced to survive on an average of 245 calories a day, less than a can of beans, and a fraction of the recommended average daily intake of 2 100 calories per person.
Oxfam's Scott Paul said almost half of people in the North were “living on less”.
“Is it any wonder that there is either an imminent famine or a famine that is actually happening,” he added.
The charities called for an immediate ceasefire, saying Israel and the countries that supply it with weapons “have an obligation (under international law) to protect populations from atrocity crimes.”
Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, an American pediatric critical care doctor who has worked in Gaza's hospitals, said “everyone is a target” in Gaza.
“The evidence on the ground does not suggest that this is a war against Hamas, but a war against civilians.
“When you are in the operating room, you don’t see Hamas, you see entire families removed from the civil register.
“I saw (at the theater) direct sniper shots at children in the head and elderly people.”
She said she had noticed a “consistent trend of targeting particular groups (by Israeli forces) – health workers, the press and aid workers.”
