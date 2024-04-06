Reasons why the Constitutional Court does not want to summon Jokowi and the minister will not take an oath during his testimony





Constitutional Court (MK) Judge Arief Hidayat explained the reasons why the MP did not summon President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the follow-up hearing of the 2024 General Election Results Dispute (PHPU) for the presidential election. Arief said the Constitutional Court did not summon the president because Jokowi was both head of state and head of government. According to him, it would not be good to summon Jokowi to court because the president is a symbol of the country that must be defended. Because the President is both head of state and head of government. If it were only the head of government, we would present him at this trial. But because the President is the head of state, a symbol of the country that we must all defend stakeholdersaid Arief at the I MK RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024), quoted by ANTARA. For this reason, he said, the Constitutional Court decided to summon the president's aides, namely four ministers from the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet who were relevant to the arguments of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md camps . So we called his assistants and assistants related to the plaintiff's argument, he said. Not sworn Furthermore, Arief explained that the four ministers present did not take the oath at the start of the trial because the oath of office was still attached to them. He did not take the oath as the oath of office was taken at the Palace when he was appointed Deputy Minister until the time he made his statement at this trial. “So the coordinating minister (coordinating minister) and the minister have made statements here under oath in court,” he said. Apart from this, Arief said the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential (Pilpres) elections would be the busiest compared to the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. There were ethical violations committed at the Constitutional Court, the KPU and many others that caused a stir, he said. This frenzy, as the petitioners argue, is linked to the alleged bias of the president, the involvement of the ASN, the non-neutrality of the TNI-Polri and the involvement of the interim regional leaders. Therefore, he said, the Constitutional Court summoned the four ministers to investigate their statements to determine whether the arguments of the Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud camps were true or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asumsi.co/post/91149/alasan-mk-tak-mau-panggil-jokowi-dan-menteri-tak-disumpah-saat-bersaksi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos