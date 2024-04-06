Modi to hold rally in Saharanpur, roadshow in Ghaziabad today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Saharanpur on Saturday and will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad the same afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Churu on Friday (Bhajanlal Sharma -X) Saharanpur will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and Ghaziabad in the second phase on April 26. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as BJP's star campaigner, will address an election rally in Saharanpur and hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad. The Prime Minister launched the election campaign in Meerut. He will address other meetings. We are contesting the poll with all positivity highlighting the achievements, said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president and MLC Vijay Pathak. Modi's visit to pure bean could also revive memories of the controversial boti boti (cut into pieces) remarks that Congress candidate Imran Masood had made against him in 2014. Five years later, while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Saharipur, Modi had criticized Imran Masood for his remarks and said at a public meeting on April 5, 2019: Yahan boti boti karne wale saheb bhi hain aur Congress ke shahzade ke bade chehte hain. (Here we have the one who made Boti Boti's remarks and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a special love for him). Masood, who is contesting the same seat again, this time as a Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance candidate, said he was talking about rozi-roti and not boti-boti in the 2024 polls. This election is about rozi-roti (bread, butter and jobs). I did not speak about boti-boti in the 2014 polls. My words were quoted out of context, he said. The BJP has fielded former MP Raghav Lakhanpal while Majid Ali is the BSP candidate. Lakhanpal won in 2014 but lost to the SP-BSP Haji Fajlur Rehman alliances in 2019. The BJP aims to wrest the Saharanpur seat to accomplish its mission of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur became a political priority in 1996 following BSP chief Mayawatis' decision to contest the Harora assembly seat in the district. Mayawati won the seat in 1996 and again in 2002. Apart from having the seat of Goddess Shakambhari, Saharipur is also home to Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary. The BJP will focus its campaign on the achievements of the dual government (BJP governments at the Center and in the state) and the need for the victory of the party candidate for the development of the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with their public meetings, have created a wave in favor of the BJP in western UP. This wave will have a positive impact across the state, said BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi. The Congress-SP alliance and BSP candidates are likely to raise questions on people's issues.

