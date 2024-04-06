FBI corruption investigation into New York mayor extends to airline improvements

The FBI's corruption investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams has extended to his use of an airline, deepening his legal problems.

Adams has been the subject of an FBI corruption investigation since last year, culminating in a raid on his top aides' apartment in February. The agency is currently investigating the generous free plane upgrades the mayor received from Turkish Airlines, according to sources familiar with the matter. said THE New York Times.

Adams' open preference for Turkish Airlines, whose executives have ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, has sparked concern from the FBI. The agency seized his devices as part of the investigation. Two of his allies, a staffer and a major donor, both had their homes raided by the FBI, in addition to his assistant.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained evidence that former airline executive Cenk Cal helped arrange upgrades for Adams' plane tickets, according to the New York Times.

The broader investigation into Adams' ties to Turkey is examining whether his mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government to funnel funds to boost the campaign. Another issue is whether Adams pressured the city's fire department to approve a potentially dangerous Turkish consulate.

Adams and his team have denied any improper actions and stressed that he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

As borough president, the mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, received no improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade, the attorney said. Adams, Brendan McGuire. Speculation is not proof. We look forward to a fair and speedy conclusion to this investigation.