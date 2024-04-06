Politics
China's overcapacity results from state interference in markets, analysts say
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a five-day visit to China, where she expressed concerns to Chinese officials on Friday about government subsidies fueling manufacturing overcapacity in sectors including electric vehicles, solar panels and semiconductors.
U.S. officials and economists have warned that China's overcapacity, when its production capacity far exceeds what is needed in markets, would lead to further declines in prices and job losses, particularly if China seeks to get rid of excess production through exports rather than domestic consumption.
US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, said China's “unfair” trade policies and “non-market” practices harm the interests of American workers and families.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave reporters at a regular news briefing Wednesday an overview of the conversation the two leaders had on trade, according to Beijing. He said that “the United States has adopted a series of measures to suppress China's trade and technological development and is adding more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists. This is not about ” reduce risks”, but create risks”.
So when is an industry overcapacity?
Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that for capital-intensive industries such as steel, oil refining and semiconductors, when capacity utilization is less than 75% for an extended period, most observers would say excess capacity.
Hufbauer told VOA that China's massive investments, spurred by the government and financed by banks, have resulted in overcapacity in almost all of the country's capital-intensive manufacturing industries.
“If China pursues a massive export 'solution,' it will hurt manufacturing companies in Japan, the EU, Korea and other industrialized countries. But low prices will be welcome in many developing countries.” “Latin America, Africa and Asia,” he said. .
A report released last week by the New York-based Rhodium Group said which studies the Chinese market, shows that the utilization rate of Chinese silicon wafer capacity decreased from 78% in 2019 to 57% in 2022. In 2022, Chinese lithium-ion battery production reached 1.9 times the national installation volume, which shows that the problem of overcapacity in the areas of clean energy is emerging.
Chinese exports of electric vehicles, solar cells and lithium batteries have increased even more significantly. Data shows that in 2023, China's export volume of electric vehicles was seven times that of 2019, while its export volume of solar cells in 2023 was five times that of 2018, an increase of 40% compared to 2022.
The report notes that while temporary overcapacity may be harmless and an integral part of the market cycle, it becomes a problem when perpetuated by government intervention.
The Rhodium Group report said China's National People's Congress in March focused on industrial policies that benefit high-tech industries, while there is little financial support for household consumption.
“This policy mix will worsen the growing imbalance between domestic supply and demand,” the report said. “The systemic tendency to support producers rather than households or consumers allows Chinese companies to increase production despite low margins, without fear of the bankruptcy that constrains companies in market economies.”
Overcapacity ten years ago
China's structural overcapacity problem is not a new phenomenon. The Rhodium Group report says the last time China experienced significant overcapacity problems was between 2014 and 2016, a few years after the government launched a massive stimulus package in response to the global financial crisis. which began in 2008. The recovery plan focused on infrastructure and real estate. construction, triggering significant capacity building in a range of associated industries.
In 2014, as demand for real estate and infrastructure construction weakened, there was evident overcapacity in heavy industrial products such as steel and aluminum.
“Ultimately, China’s excess capacity is due to state interference in the market,” said Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “Truly private players cannot sustain excess capacity for long because it leads to losses. But state support for the production of certain goods and services, called “strategic” or something like that, allows companies to survive despite these losses.”
Scissors said China's overcapacity in the new energy sectors of electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries is a concern for the Biden administration, which wants to expand these sectors in the United States.
“The United States has been expressing concerns about Chinese overproduction for years,” he told VOA. “What has changed is that emerging U.S. industrial policy conflicts with long-standing and widely held Chinese industrial policy.”
The Rhodium Group report said the boom in Chinese exports of new energy products in recent years could be devastating for market-constrained producers in advanced economies like the United States.
Beijing's policy planning will exacerbate the growing imbalance between domestic supply and demand, it says, putting China on a path to trade confrontation with the rest of the world.
Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-s-overcapacity-results-from-state-interference-in-markets-say-analysts-/7559251.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's overcapacity results from state interference in markets, analysts say
- FBI corruption investigation into New York mayor extends to airline improvements
- Boris Johnson criticizes David Cameron for silence on arms sales debate
- BOLLYWOOD Dream PARTY – A Fantasy Spring Affair | 386 Living room | SJ – Tickets for April 20, Sat. April 20, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- A rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked the northeast
- 20 Songs to Rock to on Your Cosmic Adventure – The Oakland Press
- $60 million renovations coming to Albertsons Stadium by 2026
- After court ruling, Everett set to consolidate dress codes for bikini baristas
- Google Secrets data is going to be erased, but what happens next?
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- UPDATE 2-Nvidia and Indosat plan to invest $200 million in AI center in Indonesia, government says
- Bollywood Punjabi Night @ LIT21 NJ Tickets, Fri April 26, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.