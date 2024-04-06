China's overcapacity results from state interference in markets, analysts say

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a five-day visit to China, where she expressed concerns to Chinese officials on Friday about government subsidies fueling manufacturing overcapacity in sectors including electric vehicles, solar panels and semiconductors.

U.S. officials and economists have warned that China's overcapacity, when its production capacity far exceeds what is needed in markets, would lead to further declines in prices and job losses, particularly if China seeks to get rid of excess production through exports rather than domestic consumption.

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, said China's “unfair” trade policies and “non-market” practices harm the interests of American workers and families.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave reporters at a regular news briefing Wednesday an overview of the conversation the two leaders had on trade, according to Beijing. He said that “the United States has adopted a series of measures to suppress China's trade and technological development and is adding more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists. This is not about ” reduce risks”, but create risks”.

So when is an industry overcapacity?

Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that for capital-intensive industries such as steel, oil refining and semiconductors, when capacity utilization is less than 75% for an extended period, most observers would say excess capacity.

Hufbauer told VOA that China's massive investments, spurred by the government and financed by banks, have resulted in overcapacity in almost all of the country's capital-intensive manufacturing industries.

“If China pursues a massive export 'solution,' it will hurt manufacturing companies in Japan, the EU, Korea and other industrialized countries. But low prices will be welcome in many developing countries.” “Latin America, Africa and Asia,” he said. .

A report released last week by the New York-based Rhodium Group said which studies the Chinese market, shows that the utilization rate of Chinese silicon wafer capacity decreased from 78% in 2019 to 57% in 2022. In 2022, Chinese lithium-ion battery production reached 1.9 times the national installation volume, which shows that the problem of overcapacity in the areas of clean energy is emerging.

Chinese exports of electric vehicles, solar cells and lithium batteries have increased even more significantly. Data shows that in 2023, China's export volume of electric vehicles was seven times that of 2019, while its export volume of solar cells in 2023 was five times that of 2018, an increase of 40% compared to 2022.





The report notes that while temporary overcapacity may be harmless and an integral part of the market cycle, it becomes a problem when perpetuated by government intervention.

The Rhodium Group report said China's National People's Congress in March focused on industrial policies that benefit high-tech industries, while there is little financial support for household consumption.

“This policy mix will worsen the growing imbalance between domestic supply and demand,” the report said. “The systemic tendency to support producers rather than households or consumers allows Chinese companies to increase production despite low margins, without fear of the bankruptcy that constrains companies in market economies.”

Overcapacity ten years ago

China's structural overcapacity problem is not a new phenomenon. The Rhodium Group report says the last time China experienced significant overcapacity problems was between 2014 and 2016, a few years after the government launched a massive stimulus package in response to the global financial crisis. which began in 2008. The recovery plan focused on infrastructure and real estate. construction, triggering significant capacity building in a range of associated industries.

In 2014, as demand for real estate and infrastructure construction weakened, there was evident overcapacity in heavy industrial products such as steel and aluminum.

“Ultimately, China’s excess capacity is due to state interference in the market,” said Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “Truly private players cannot sustain excess capacity for long because it leads to losses. But state support for the production of certain goods and services, called “strategic” or something like that, allows companies to survive despite these losses.”

Scissors said China's overcapacity in the new energy sectors of electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries is a concern for the Biden administration, which wants to expand these sectors in the United States.

“The United States has been expressing concerns about Chinese overproduction for years,” he told VOA. “What has changed is that emerging U.S. industrial policy conflicts with long-standing and widely held Chinese industrial policy.”

The Rhodium Group report said the boom in Chinese exports of new energy products in recent years could be devastating for market-constrained producers in advanced economies like the United States.

Beijing's policy planning will exacerbate the growing imbalance between domestic supply and demand, it says, putting China on a path to trade confrontation with the rest of the world.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.