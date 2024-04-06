4 Minister Jokowi asked about social assistance, Otto Hasibuan says this







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – AndDang the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the dispute over the results of the 2024 President and Vice President General Elections (PHPU) presented today, Friday (5/4/2024), 4 ministers. Namely MEnter Coordinator (Menko) of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendi, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani and Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini. The four ministers were summoned to explain the social assistance program (bansos) launched by the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This program was one of the highlights of the trial over the results of the 2024 presidential election. And it was accused of being a means of cheating on the results of the presidential election which was later determined by the KPU as won by Prabowo Subianto-Gibran. Rakabuming Raka. Coordinating Minister Airlangga, Coordinating Minister Muhadjir, Minister Sri Mulyani and Minister of Social Affairs Risma were asked about the process of preparing the program and the budget used. The judges of the Constitutional Court confirmed the remarks revealed during the previous trial. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Responding to the explanations and statements provided by the ministers, Prabowo-Gibran defense team vice chairman Otto Hasibuan said it was actually a blessing. “The presence of these ministers is for usblessing in disguise (blessing in disguise). Because this may explain the accusations against the President. Indeed, we see that the judge also asked pointed questions. “But we are sure that from these pointed questions the ministers will tell the truth,” Otto told reporters after the trial. “Then, of course, it will be clear that their accusations will not be proven,” he said. He also highlighted the explanation of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani who explained the importance of social assistance. “From the beginning, we saw the explanation of Ms. Sri Mulyani and others, right? It was made clear that welfare was necessary for people, especially the poor, and it turned out that it was made clear that welfare is not necessary. only in Indonesia. But it is also available in almost every country,” he said. “In Malaysia, the rate is the highest in Singapore, at $800 per person, almost half of what Singaporeans receive. So we can clearly see that this social assistance has nothing to do with with the election of a person as a presidential candidate,” Otto said. Not only that. Otto again presented the statement of Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, which explains the stages of creation and design of the APBN, including social assistance. “It started way before there were a couple of presidential candidates. In fact, Sri Mulyani explained earlier that we were doing this without any connection to the presidential election, it was even decided before Prabowo Gibran does not become a presidential candidate (presidential candidate),” says Otton. Photo: CNBC Indonesia Television

Witness at the Constitutional Court, Sri Mulyani explains that the social assistance budget has soared Photo: CNBC Indonesia TelevisionWitness at the Constitutional Court, Sri Mulyani explains that the social assistance budget has soared



