The Erdoan regime and its discontents: the collapse of the Thrasymachusian ethics and the rise of the OccupyGezi spirit





Like the West, Turkish society was stuck between two figures which remained more or less constant: 52% versus 48%. In the media, over the past twenty-two years, the AKP has been presented as an all-powerful political party in Turkey while Recep Tayyip Erdoan as an all-powerful leader since his so-called victorious rise as mayor charismatic of Istanbul thirty years ago. These numbers, which almost resemble a mythological curse, were consolidated again in the May 2023 elections, until the historic and crushing defeat of RTE and the AKP occurred in just one year. While OccupyGezi evolved into mass democratic anti-government protests in 2013 that spread across the country and lasted for months (if not years), they failed to bring about a change of government and, by therefore, to prevent the government from changing the regime. The social conflict continued to deepen the schisms created by RTE in the political, economic, ideological and ethical aspects of social life and identity, despite the fact that Gezi was living proof that civil society than the secular republic aimed to train was widespread and strong. However, as it provided the basis for hope for change, the stability of electoral politics became the depression of inability to bring about that change. So, as Bernard Lewis once asked, “What went wrong?” “. Or rather, “What was wrong with this picture in the first place?” » I would like to answer these two questions. About the speaker: Seda Ünsar received her master's degree from Claremont Graduate University and her doctorate from the University of Southern California. His interests are the political economy of Ottoman institutional modernization; history of political thought (Western and Islamic); (the political economy of) secularism and neoliberalism. She is interested in literature and is the author of “Düü: love stories in the room of politics and philosophy” (The Fall: love stories in the room of politics and philosophy), nklap Kitabevi, December 2021, first ed., and second ed. in November 2022. She also writes (but not daily) for the Cumhuriyet and Birgün newspapers. The Seda Ünsar conference is an initiative of the ENCODE research network of the HSL faculty, UiT, and is funded by the Erasmus+ exchange agreement.

