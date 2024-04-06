Banning arms sales to Israel would be foolish, says Boris Johnson | The arms trade





Boris Johnson said banning arms sales to Israel would be foolish. The former prime minister also criticized Foreign Secretary David Cameron for remaining silent on the debate over reducing British arms sales to Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Monday, killing three British aid workers associated with the World Central Kitchen (WCK). In the process, MPs from all major political parties called on the government to end the arms trade with Israel. The same sentiment was expressed in a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices. Israel claimed the strike was not deliberate, calling the attack on the humanitarian convoy a serious mistake resulting from a serious failure. Israeli officials have since fired two officers involved in the strikes. In a scathing Daily Mail column, Johnson wrote that the attacks on the WCK convoy were shattering, but then defended Israel, saying it was sending warnings against IDF attacks, which attempt to use precision munitions . Johnson added: If the West continues to collapse, and especially if Britain and the United States collapse, then the Israelis will not be able to enter Rafah. They will be prevented from achieving their goal: ending Hamas as a military force in Gaza. He added: Is this really what you all legal experts want who say that Israel's actions now require an arms embargo? Do you want to give victory to a gang of murderers and rapists? We are being asked to shun Israelis, to organize a total moral rejection of Israel when that country recently suffered the largest and most horrific massacre of Jews since World War II. Johnson added that if Hamas released its hostages, it would mean the immediate withdrawal of Israeli defense forces and an end to the conflict. Johnson concluded that banning arms sales to Israel would be foolish and shameful. The sooner the government formally denounces the idea, the better, he said. Cameron said the government would review the report on the IDF, which was published on Friday, but did not take a position on either side of the debate. Johnson wrote that Cameron had entered into a sort of purdah on the subject. Cameron said: “Lessons must be learned from today's initial findings by the Israeli military. His major reform of Israel's deconfliction mechanism is absolutely necessary to guarantee the safety of aid workers. Labor leader Keir Starmer also faces growing pressure to back an arms embargo after London Mayor Sadiq Khan stressed the need for the government to take immediate action. ignore past newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the foreign affairs select committee, was more direct, saying it was devastating that it took six months and the deaths of Western aid workers for Israel to change its approach to providing aid. international humanitarian aid. US President Joe Biden has reportedly written a letter to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar asking for help in negotiating a deal with Israel and Hamas over the release of additional hostages. Biden also faces pressure to stop arms deliveries to Israel. More than three dozen congressional Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, signed a letter to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

