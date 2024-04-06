Politics
Malta court upholds $240 million claim against Erdogan's imprisoned foe
A Maltese court has rejected the appeal of an Azerbaijani billionaire whose shipping empire has been a target of creditors since his 2020 arrest in Turkey as part of Gülen's coup against strongman Recep Erdoan.
The court upheld a decision by the Malta Arbitration Centre, seeking to enforce the decision of its London counterpart in an action brought by SOCAR, the Azerbaijani state-owned gas company, against Palmali International Holding Company.
SOCAR demanded enforcement of a 2021 London arbitration award to force Mubariz Mansimov to pay more than $240 million in compensation for a failed joint venture with Palmali. Mansimov appealed the request to enforce the decision in Malta, before the Maltese courts.
Mansimov, a naturalized Turk, based his maritime empire almost entirely in Malta due to its tax laws favorable to the shipping industry. Since then, his assets in Malta have also been frozen under another injunction filed by creditors of Russia's Sberbank.
In 2023, the London Arbitration Center rejected Mansimov's appeal and ordered his arbitral award to be registered in Malta. Mansimov appealed to the Malta Arbitration Centre, which he lost, and then to the Maltese Court of Appeal, claiming he was not entitled to a fair trial in London.
In Malta, the arbitration tribunal refuted Mansimov's claim that he was not subject to its jurisdiction because he was not a Maltese citizen. “It is irrelevant whether Mansimov owned any property or funds in Malta on which the award can be enforced… Mansimov has assets (shares) in Malta as he is a shareholder of Palmali Holding Company, a company registered in Malta.”
The Court of Appeal agreed, saying that Londeon's decision was aimed at assets found in Malta and that it did not depend on whether the owner was a resident of Malta. He also acknowledged that there had been no violation of the fair trial for Mansimov, who remains under arrest in Turkey and is unable to personally participate in the legal proceedings, but that his company remains operational while his lawyers, Preston Turnbull, refused to participate in the online hearings. of the Malta Arbitration Centre.
Arrest of a billionaire
Mansimov, of Azerbaijani origin, became a naturalized Turkish citizen in 2006 and took the name Mübariz Gurbanolu. He founded the Palmali group of companies in Türkiye in 1998.
Once seen as an ally of Erdoan, Mansimov was arrested in one of the highest-profile detentions of a crackdown on suspects linked to the 2016 coup by a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Erdoan blames for the failed putsch in which around 250 people died.
Mansimov's companies based in Malta are dozens of ships and large holding companies such as Palmali International Holding Company, Palmali International Holding Two, Palmali Logistics, Palocean Shipping, Paloffshore Oil Services, Palriver Shipping, Palsea Shipping, Tampal Trade, Pal Food , Palchem Holding. , Palmali Dry Cargo, Palmali Voyager, Caspian Holding, Pal Air, Pal Gas Holding, Barge Oil Services, GMM Shipping & Trading and GMM Holding.
Mansimov was listed by Forbes as being worth $1.3 billion in 2015, with interests in dairy, media, resorts and airplanes, as well as a fleet of oil tankers.
According to a 2017 MaltaFiles article, Mansimov's Pal Shipping was owned by the family of Recep Tayyip Erdoan – then Turkish Prime Minister and now controversial president. The Erdoans' offshore network included ownership of a $25 oil tanker, the Agdash, part of which was financed by Mansimov.
Houses of Sberbank Malta
In 2023, a Maltese judge ruled in favor of Sberbank against a number of Maltese shipping companies belonging to the Palmali shipping group.
The court found that Palmali had carried out bad faith transactions with the aim of fraudulently bankrupting shipping companies in Malta, with the aim of not repaying a series of loans from Sberbank, and exposed Mansimov's malicious intrigues throughout the saga.
Sberbank has provided four loans to two Russian companies – Palmali Caspian Offshore Project and Palmali Company, loans guaranteed by Palmali Holding (PHL). The bank had accepted the guarantee because it was aware that PHL owned several vessels, all owned by subsidiaries in Malta such as Palmali International Holding, Palmali International Holding Two, Palmali Logistics, Palriver Shipping, Palocean Shipping and Palsea Shipping.
As security for the loans, Sberbank obtained a personal guarantee from Mansimov, his Turkish companies, as well as 47 naval mortgages registered in the Russian maritime register on ships owned by Palmali.
Ultimately, Palmali failed to repay the loan and Sberbank turned to the guarantor to pay the balance of 164 million euros. But this amount was never reimbursed.
As a result, Sberbank obtained precautionary warrants from the Maltese courts, seizing shares held by Palmali in its direct subsidiaries and initiating arbitration in the London courts.
But it was here that Sberbank learned that, a few days after the issue of the protective warrants, Palmali Holding had sold all its shares in its direct subsidiaries, for the benefit of Mansimov's Turkish company Gunesli. This effectively decimated Palmali Holding's finances.
In turn, Gunesli's shares were acquired by another company controlled by Mansimov, Palmali Holding AS in Turkey, just days after Sberbank filed a complaint in Malta.
Sberbank successfully argued that this was a fraudulent transfer intended to diminish the capital of Palmali's direct subsidiaries, with 35 Maltese-flagged vessels transferred to Gunesli's indirect ownership.
Sberbank said Palmali's delisting of its 56 companies in Malta was a “clear attempt” to prevent or lengthen notification procedures, carried out in bad faith, illegally and with fraudulent intent, to prevent Sberbank from recover owed debts.
Judge Neville Camilleri ordered the repayment of $10 million to Sberbank.
