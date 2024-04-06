PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ghaziabad today: Avoid these routes | Traffic notice | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday (April 6) with heavy deployment of police and security personnel across the city. With this roadshow, Modi will launch the BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police also issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Ghaziabad today (Narendra Modi-X) Modi's tour will stretch from Maliwara Chowk in Naya Ganj to Chaudhary Mod in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad. More than two lakh people are expected to take part in the roadshow as the Prime Minister campaigns for BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency, Atul Garg. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! The Ghaziabad police plan to check every vehicle passing through the border, the traffic advisory said. Traffic advisory in Ghaziabad today Movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted from 1 p.m. on April 6 between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan roundabout and Karangate , T Jalnigam point and Meerut, Vasundhara trisection. Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar. The traffic police further said that the movement of public, road or city buses will not be restricted from 2 p.m., while the movement of automobiles and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in several areas from from 3 p.m. Private two- and four-wheeler vehicles will not be allowed to ply on 14 major road stretches in Ghaziabad on Saturday. These road sections are: Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha at the old bus station; DRC bridge from the Hapur Chungi side to the old bus station; From Sihani Gate Police Station to the Old Bus Station; Ghukna Fashion in Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection towards Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar; Gaushala at Dudhevshranath temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat railway bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha turns back towards Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and the Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River MRT station. The authorities have reserved parking at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow. As many as 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city and a drone-free zone has been declared in most parts of Ghaziabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modis-ghaziabad-roadshow-today-april-6-2024-avoid-these-routes-traffic-advisory-101712370997608.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos