Is the Conservative Party lost in space?

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look at my works, you Mighty Ones, and despair!

There is nothing left. Around the rot

Of this colossal wreck, limitless and naked

Lonely, flat sands stretch into the distance.



Percy Bysshe Shelley

Nothing lasts eternally. Civilizations come and go. Some, like the Roman Empire, disintegrate slowly and predictably. Others, like the Polynesians of Easter Island, seem to disappear in the blink of an eye, leaving almost no trace, like Shelley's trunkless stone legs.

Have Britain's One Nation Conservatives joined this call from fallen power? Could the once-powerful Conservative Party itself follow suit? And if so, what happens next?

One of the mysteries of the last six years is where the ur-Tory, otherwise known as the original Tory, is, the Tory who embodies those typical Tory characteristics that have kept them in power longer than virtually any any other political party in the world. .

I have a friend who fits the bill: totally brand loyal, Shire-based, patrician, not particularly ideological, socially liberal, open-minded, concerned about those less fortunate, instinctively small-state, low-income imposition, as English as an Englishman. pair of plus fours, discreetly patriotic but mystified by the logic of Brexit, deeply attached to tradition and territory, with a strong international vision.

The term One-Nation Tory is, in fact, a bit of an oxymoron. Conservatives are not redistributors. They don't want an equal nation. That’s not what One Nation is about. For them, inequalities are part of the natural order of things. Intervention is only justified when social tensions become a political handicap. The world is still divided between fighters and profiteers.

Their hold on power, wealth and land results from a hierarchy of priorities, refined over centuries, with theirs at the top. They see themselves as a decision class as much as a ruling party. A nation on their terms.

Until Nigel Farage, Brexit and Boris Johnson came along and threw a wrecking ball into the political landscape. The current generation of conservatives in power, incubated in the aftermath of Brexit and the maelstrom triggered by Johnson's maniacal narcissism, is cut from a different cloth: the difference, to use an (outdated) sporting analogy, between gentlemen and players, between Queensbury rules and cage fighting. .

Although they claim to belong to the same tradition, Damian Green, chair of the One Nation Caucus, and, say, Suella Braverman, are polar opposites in temperament, political instincts and will to get what they want. whatever happens. rules or conventions.

If Green is a compassionate conservative or a moderate, which Margaret Thatcher called wet, then Braverman and his cohort are dry. Their differences are not only political. They are cultural, even innate.

These differences go beyond the latent divisions over Europe that have repeatedly pushed the Conservative Party to the breaking point. They also go beyond manners or social graces. There is a truculent swagger about this new breed that offends many traditional conservatives and stares across the world stage.

An example is their different approaches to Rishi Sunak's policies in Rwanda. Green and his 80/100-strong One Nation group view the policy as fundamentally misguided: It violates international law, it is inhumane and a colossal waste of money, Green says, with virtually no political return.

Sending a few hundred refugees to a questionable African country that the Supreme Court (and many others) have declared unsafe at a cost of nearly $300 million, while millions more struggle to stay afloat, leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Campaigning for the next general election, he recently told the New Statesman , on small boats or the so-called culture wars will not work. Anyone who claims there will be single-issue elections is doomed to failure. A “Get Rwanda done” election is a fantasy.

A significant difference between the two camps is how you govern. The inference in Johnson's iconic slogan, Get Brexit Done, meant leaving the EU by hook or by crook, which he did with spectacular success. Johnson is gone but the swagger remains.

The polls look bad for the Conservatives. Really bad. What is worse, however, is the suggestion that, in the face of a stunning defeat, the party is heading in the wrong direction. A detailed analysis by the FT polls survey strongly suggests that turning to the right is, to say the least, an ineffective way to campaign. Detailed analysis shows that while getting votes from Reform (by moving to the right) might help consolidate some imperiled seats, getting votes from Labor (by moving back to the center) would be more rewarding. But it would be necessary to step on a lot of conservative bodies to achieve this.

The Conservative Party now resembles a spaceship lost in space, with no obvious way to return home. Acting deputies are leaving the ship by the dozen. Rishi Sunak seems weightless. It hardly matters. There is no push or direction. The worst thing is that there is no hope.

So what happens next?

If Keir Starmer and Labor win the next general election by a landslide, as appears possible, one of three things could happen to a defeated Conservative Party. Much depends on the fate of the Red Wall and the performance of Reform Now.

Number one: the Conservatives, under the leadership of a new right-wing leader, are reinventing themselves as a rock-solid populist party: anti-immigration, anti-woke, strong on crime, nationalism and slimmed-down or reformist public services. maybe even with the reformists. But there is no evidence that most voters are ideologically motivated. Jobs, housing, health, education, trains that run on time are on their shopping list.

Number two: One Nation Still Standing conservatives take back the dungeon and install one of their own at the helm, calling on deep-pocketed moderate conservatives to help them revive. Shattered by Brexit, One-Nation Conservatives continue to talk of a resurrection. But where are they?

Third (and there may well be more): the Conservative Party as we know it, or at least as we knew it before Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak derailed it, is imploding. And, over time, it sinks into the sand, like the statue of Ozymandias, and a new right-wing party emerges.

Revivalist or charismatic Conservatives view Margaret Thatcher as the prophet whose example must be followed if the party is to regain its place with voters. This is similar to ancestor worship, an ancient religion. Voters vote with the future in mind, not the past.

It's not clear that Green and his moderate conservatives understand the existential threat their party faces. There is a feeling that in time things will get better, that the party and its members will come to their senses, perhaps in the face of a successful centre-left Labor government.

There's a broader lesson to be learned from all this mess. Politics becomes more vehement. Britain is becoming more and more diverse. The fragmentation of the right and the banning of moderate conservatives (in some cases literally) is pushing the party toward ever more extreme positions. Sunak, a man of no fixed political address, is their hostage.

It is always possible that the party will restore its balance. He is, to say the least, extremely adaptable. But he is tested to the breaking point again.

In the United States, Donald Trump has taken over the Republican Party and is threatening to make it his personal score-settling machine if he wins the November presidential elections. Moderate Republicans, like One Nation Conservatives, have nowhere to go.

In the long term, the answer lies not in the party but in the electoral system. Democracy is best served by plurality.

It is time to rethink the first past the post system.



