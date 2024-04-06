Turkey will withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe on April 8





The decree was published in the Resmi Gazete BSS/TASS April 6, 2024, 1:25 p.m. Last modification: April 6, 2024, 1:27 p.m. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to parliamentarians as he attends the reopening of the Turkish Parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS “>

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to parliamentarians as he attends the reopening of the Turkish Parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree announcing that the country would withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) on April 8. The decree was published in the Resmi Gazete, the official Turkish newspaper. The document highlights that under the Presidential Decree, a decision was made to suspend the implementation of the CFE Treaty between the Republic of Turkey and other States Parties, effective April 8, 2024.



The CFE Treaty, signed in Paris on November 19, 1990, was ratified by the Turkish government on July 1, 1992. The treaty limits the number of weapons and equipment into five basic categories (battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles , artillery systems with a caliber of 100 mm and above, combat aircraft and attack helicopters) for the armed forces of 30 countries. It also provides for exchanges of information and inspections. Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak notes that Russia withdrew from the CFE Treaty in November 2023. After that, the United States and NATO suspended their obligations under the treaty. At the time, Ankara expressed regret over the NATO allies' decision and urged them to return to the treaty. The newspaper points out that Turkey made this decision due to rising global tensions. Turkish media report, citing diplomatic sources, that according to Ankara, the treaty no longer has any meaning since no one is really respecting its terms in the current situation. However, media reports note that Turkey's decision to suspend compliance with its obligations could be reversible.

