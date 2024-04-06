5 key takeaways from Narendra Modi's campaign speech in Saharipur Firstpost





Prime Minister Modi promised to improve the livelihood of skilled artisans of Saharanpur under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and also commented on the Congress' recently released manifesto, calling it “unfit to lead the 21st century “.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh's Saharipur district on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi addressed the crowd on the founding day of the BJP, highlighting its rapid growth and wide support in the country. Prime Minister Modi held an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Friday, a day after his rallies in West Bengal's Coochbehar and Bihar's Jamui. Here are 5 key points from the Prime Minister's election speech in Saharipur 1. While talking about strengthening the skills of artisans of Saharanpur in wood carving, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. He said: “The wood carvings of Saharanpur… are well known throughout the world. We want to increase the sales of your products, which is why we implemented the One District, One Product program. » – , – – Voice for Local. – pic.twitter.com/zQF0ktWFDa – BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2024 Slamming the opposition, he added: “Have you ever heard such things from the [opposition leaders]? We launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to increase the income of all families involved in traditional arts. This will greatly benefit our artisans in Saharapur on a large scale. 2. Speaking about large-scale defections from opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said: The situation of the Samajwadi Party is such that it has to change its candidate every hour. These people are incapable of making decisions even regarding their candidates. Congress is also unable to find candidates. Even in the constituencies that Congress considered its stronghold, it does not have the courage to field candidates.” 3. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the Congress agenda, saying it was out of step with the aspirations of modern India. Reflecting a historical ideology close to the Muslim League, the manifesto is strongly influenced by left-wing ideologies. Overall, the Congress is failing to solve contemporary problems and is not fit to lead India into the 21st century, Modi said. – , , pic.twitter.com/vjjGS3QC8D – BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2024 The Congress manifesto was released on Friday, promising a minimum wage, universal healthcare and job guarantees. 4. Hailing his party for its growing popularity on BJP Foundation Day, Modi said he credited the party for following a policy of 'Rashtraneeti' and not 'Rajneeti'. , Article of faith – pic.twitter.com/CoBYAlZhPJ – BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2024 “In just a few decades, a record number of our countrymen have joined the BJP… The main reason is that the BJP does not follow politics but follows national politics. For BJP, nation comes first, this is not the slogan of BJP but our article of faith,” Modi said. 5. PM Modi also commented on the newly dedicated RamTemple at Ayodhya in UP and termed it one of the party's missions, reiterating his mantra Niyat Sahi, Toh Natije Sahi. The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the removal of Article 370 from J&K were not mere promises but missions accomplished. Making India a strong nation is the BJP's commitment. This means that whatever the intention of the BJP, just like its dedication, so are its policies…, PM Modi said.

