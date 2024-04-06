Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi says Congress manifesto bears Muslim League's imprint | News from India

“Congress cannot take India forward in the 21st century”

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying its manifesto reflects the imprint of the Congress party. Muslim League who advocated for Pakistan as a different country for Muslims during the freedom movement . Address a gathering at Saharapur SATURDAY, PM Modi criticized the timing of the manifesto's release and accused the Congress of being out of touch with contemporary India.“The manifesto issued yesterday by the Congress bears the entire imprint of Muslim League thinking, the rest being dominated by The leftists . This Congress is out of touch with the aspirations of India today,” PM Modi said.Prime Minister Modi questioned the relevance of the current Congress party, saying its legacy of fighting for independence was long gone. He said the manifesto proved that Congress was “completely out of touch with hopes and aspirations of today's India.“Today’s Congress has neither policies in the interest of the nation nor a vision for the progress of the country,” PM Modi remarked.“The kind of manifesto issued by the Congress yesterday proves that today's Congress is completely out of touch with the hopes and aspirations of today's India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress Manifesto which existed in the Muslim League during the freedom movement,” PM Modi said.“The Congress program completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and what remains of it is entirely dominated by the leftists,” the Prime Minister added.The Muslim League and Mohammed Ali Jinnah demanded the partition of British India into separate Hindu and Muslim states and after the formation of Pakistan in 1947, the League became Pakistan's dominant political party.Highlighting the promises made in the Congress manifesto, including legal safeguards for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and repeal of the Agnipath scheme, Prime Minister Modi criticized the Opposition's lack of concrete plans for the development of the nation.

PM attacks UPA rule

The Prime Minister also attacked the UPA rule, saying the country was going through a period of despair and crisis.

“Ten years ago, I came to Saharapur for an election meeting. At that time, the country was going through a period of great despair and crisis. I assured you then that I would not let the country bow down. I “I had resolved that with your blessings, I would transform despair into hope, hope into faith. You have left no stone unturned in your blessings and Modi has left no stone unturned in his hard work,” he said.

“Difficult for Congress to find candidates”

PM Modi also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their alliance, comparing it to a “flop film” that was re-released.

Attacking the Congress, he said the party was struggling to find candidates even in its strongholds and said there were instances where party candidates did not turn up to file their nomination papers.

“This is the first election I have witnessed where the opposition is fighting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and the NDA 400. The Samajwadi Party is in such a state that it must change candidate every hour and for the Congress, it's even worse, they can't find candidates, even in their strongholds… “Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai,” he said.

He also criticized the INDIA alliance and said that although it is in favor of a “commission”, his government is on a mission.

“BJP has won people’s trust”

Prime Minister Modi also said that the BJP had won the trust of the people through its work.

“Today is the founding day of the BJP. In just a few decades, a record number of our countrymen have joined the BJP. The BJP has won the trust of the people, the BJP has won the hearts of the people. The main reason is that “BJP does not follow politics but follows national politics. For the BJP, nation comes first, this is not the slogan of the BJP but our article of faith,” he said.

“The BJP works without discrimination”

He reminded that the BJP government works without discrimination and said that the government has also introduced the bill to repeal triple talaq.

“Repealing Article 370 has been our mission and that mission has also been accomplished. The stones thrown by the stone dusters in Kashmir, Modi took that stone and started building Vikasit Jammu and Kashmir… Today 'Today every Indian says: 'Niyat sahi to natije sahi'. The BJP government works without any discrimination, we want our policies to reach everyone and for this we have been working for the last 10 years. Our mantra is 'saturation' , which means people should benefit 100 percent, this is true secularism and social justice,” he said.

Referring to allegations by opposition parties over misuse of investigative agencies, Prime Minister Modi said action “against corruption” would continue.

“The INDI alliance is for the Commission. While the NDA and the Modi government are for the mission…,” he said.

The Congress manifesto was released at the party headquarters on Friday by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Saharanpur along with seven other seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

Congress refutes PM Modi's remark on Muslim League, highlights Jan Sangh history

The Congress hit back at PM Modi for his remarks that the party's manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League, saying the PM “doesn't know its history” as it was none other than the founder of Jan Sangh , Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself, who was part of a coalition. government of Bengal with the League in the early 1940s. The opposition party also accused the BJP of practicing “divisive politics”.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister does not know his story because it was actually none other than Mookerjee, the then president of the Hindu Mahasabha, who was itself part of the coalition government in 2007. Bengal with the Muslim League.

Ramesh further highlighted the historic alliance between the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League in Sindh and the North West Frontier Province. “It is the BJP, not the Congress, which believes and practices divisive politics,” Ramesh said.

(With contribution from agencies)