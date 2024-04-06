'It would be the death of Western civilisation,' says Boris Johnson on UK's proposed arms embargo on Israel Firstpost





A political debate has erupted after the deaths of three British aid workers in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, with around 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court judges, writing to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary David Cameron to end arms sales to Israel – but Boris Johnson disagrees.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be a “death wish for Western civilization” if it accepted recent calls for an arms embargo against Israel by British lawmakers and former court judges supreme. If you want an example of Western civilization's desire for death, I give you the current proposal from members of the British establishment that this country should ban arms sales to Israel, Johnson wrote in an op-ed in The daily mail. Johnson also criticized Foreign Secretary David Cameron's “silence” on the issue and wrote: “If you want proof of the Government's madness, it appears Foreign Office lawyers are actively investigating the idea which , to my knowledge, has not yet been rejected by the Minister of Foreign Affairs himself. He seems to have gone into some sort of purdah over this. » Outcry in UK over arms sales Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces launched airstrikes which resulted in the deaths of three British aid workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK). A political debate has erupted in Britain with calls for the Sunak government to end its arms deliveries to the war-torn country. In a letter expressing a similar sentiment, around 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court judges, wrote to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Johnson called the attack on the WCK convoy upsetting, but also defended Israel, saying it was sending warnings against IDF attacks, which attempt to use precision munitions. Israel has claimed the airstrike on the humanitarian convoy was a serious mistake resulting from a serious failure and has so far fired two officers involved in the strikes. “The West would hand victory to Hamas” Johnson argued that if the West stopped supplying weapons now, it would be “insane.” He said this would prevent Israel from achieving its goal of “ending” Hamas as a military force in Gaza and would “hand over” victory to a “band of murderers and rapists.” “If the West continues to collapse, and especially if Britain and the United States collapse, then the Israelis will not be able to enter Rafah. They will not be able to achieve their goal: ending Hamas as a military force in Gaza, Johnson wrote. Johnson said Israelis suffered “the greatest and most horrific massacre since World War II, and the West should not ignore them.” “Is this really what you want, all of you legal experts saying that Israel's actions now require an arms embargo? Do you want to give victory to a gang of murderers and rapists? » added Johnson. While Johnson said he was “appalled” by the suffering of innocent Palestinians, he called the West's withdrawal of weapons from Israel “shameful.” It's not the hypocrisy that bothers me. This is the implication: that the good, intelligent and caring people of this country are in fact ready to strip Israel of its means of defending its citizens against Hamas, he writes, adding that the Palestinian terrorist group actively uses death and the suffering of its citizens. own citizens, maximizing their pain and sorrow in order to rally international opinion against Israel and we are falling into the trap, Johnson added.

