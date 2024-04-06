PM Modi invokes 'creator Brahmaji' at Ajmer rally, says 'BJP also creates…' | 10 points





Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked 'creator Brahmaji' at the Ajmer rally in Rajasthan on Saturday, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to building a new India. He also intensified his attack on Congress during a rally and said the opposition party was panicked as it had closed its 'swag store', while claiming that Congress was holding election rallies not to win Lok Sabha elections 2024 but to save. the corrupt. Here are the top 10 things PM Modi said during his speech at the election rally in Ajmer: Prime Minister Modi termed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity for citizens to decide the future of the country for the next 100 years and said: Brahmaji is the creator and the BJP is also committed to building a new India. Sometimes a citizen decision sets the course for the next 100 years, this election is one of those great opportunities. This 2024 election is one of those opportunities. »

Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress saying that wherever there is a Congress, there cannot be development. Congress never thought of the poor, the marginalized and the youth… These people considered the looting of public money as their ancestral right.

“In the last ten years, Modi has brought a permanent cure to the disease,” the Prime Minister said in Ajmer, referring to the corruption that took place during the Congress tenure at the Centre.

He also said that the third term of the Modi government is not far away and the government is going to take even bigger decisions against corruption in the first 100 days.

Prime Minister Modi called the Congress party “dynastic and corrupt” and said that currently his government has closed its loot shop.

“One can only say about the Congress: 'ek to karela, uppar se neem chadha'. It is a party of dynasties and also a corrupt party…Modi has closed the shutter of their loot shop. That is why they are panicked,” the Prime Minister said.

Regarding the Congress manifesto, PM Modi said it was a set of lies whose every page smacked of destroying India to pieces. He also claimed that the Congress wanted to impose the ideas of the Muslim League on India.

The same thinking was reflected in the program of the Congress and the Muslim League at the time of Independence. The leftists took over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League,” PM Modi said.

“Today, the Congress has no principles and policies. It seems that the Congress has given everything by contract and has outsourced the entire party,” he said.

“…Whatever it is, no matter how big or good it is, it's just a trailer…” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that for decades the country had had coalition governments. “Due to alliance constraints and personal interests, the country's interest has been ignored,” he said. (With contributions from the agency) Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more. Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now! Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Published: April 06, 2024, 5:20 PM IST Topics that might interest you



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/pm-modi-invokes-creator-brahmaji-at-ajmer-rally-says-bjp-is-also-creating-10-points-11712402037126.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos