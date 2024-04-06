Banning arms sales to Israel would be 'shameful', says Boris Johnson | UK News





Boris Johnson says it would be “shameful” and “insane” to ban arms sales to Israel. Calls are growing for the UK to review its arms exports to Israel following an Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workersincluding three British. The former prime minister said it was “upsetting” to see the deaths, but claimed Israel was sending warnings about its attacks and “trying to use precision munitions”. Israel called the attack a “serious mistake resulting from a serious failure” and fired two officials after an investigation. Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the UK would carefully consider the findings of the IDF's initial report into the incident published on Friday. The body of a hostage found – follow Israel-Gaza live Ending military support for Israel would be “wishing for Israel's military defeat and Hamas's victory,” Mr. Johnson wrote in his weekly Daily Mail column. “Remember, to win this conflict, Hamas only needs to survive. All it needs, in the end, is to hang on, rebuild and move on. “This is a victory for Hamas; and that's what these legal experts seem to be asking for.” More than 600 lawyers and academics signed an open letter warning that “the sale of weapons and weapons systems to Israel… falls far short of your government's obligations under international law.” The Labor Party has asked the government to publish a legal opinion on whether Israel violated international law in Gaza. The Liberal Democrats and SNP went further in calling for arms exports to Israel to be blocked, and some Labor and Conservative MPs also backed the calls. The government does not directly supply weapons to Israel, but grants export licenses to British companies to sell weapons to the country. Loud speaker

Allow cookies once Follow Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts Mr Johnson further claimed that Lord Cameron had remained silent on the issue, saying the Foreign Secretary had “gone into a sort of purdah” over arms sales. He said: “If the West continues to collapse – and particularly if Britain and the United States collapse – then the Israelis will not be able to enter Rafah. They will not be able to achieve their goal: to end Hamas as a military force in Gaza. “Is this really what you legal experts want who say that Israel's actions now require an arms embargo? Do you want to give victory to a bunch of murderers and rapists?” Banning arms sales would be “shameful” and “senseless”, he said, adding: “The sooner the government formally denounces this idea, the better.” Responding to Mr Johnson's comments, a UK Government spokesperson said: “As part of the Government's robust arms export control regime, we periodically review advice on Israel's commitment to the right international humanitarian organization, and ministers act in accordance with this advice. “The content of this advice and associated assessments is confidential. “Decisions regarding export licenses are based on the Strategic Export Licensing Criteria. We will make public any decisions to suspend or revoke existing licenses.”

