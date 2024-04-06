Politics
PM Modi's 'Muslim League' and 'Tukde' respond to Congress manifesto promises
New Delhi:
Launching a volley at the Congress less than two weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party's manifesto was a pack of lies and every page of the document smacked of attempts to tear India apart.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday – as the Congress also held an event in neighboring Jaipur to “publicly launch” its manifesto – the prime minister said the party's thoughts in the manifesto resemble to those of the Muslim League before independence.
“The Congress has published a pack of lies in the form of its manifesto which has exposed the party. Every page reeks of attempts to tear India apart. This reflects the thoughts of the Muslim League before independence. The Congress wants to impose the Muslim League. thoughts of those times about today's India. And what remains of the manifesto is dominated by communist and left-wing thoughts,” PM Modi said in Hindi.
The Congress hit back at the Prime Minister and said it “does not know his history”.
Asserting that today's Congress is devoid of principles and policies, the Prime Minister said it was evident that the party had outsourced everything. He then asked if such a party could do anything that would be in the country's interest, eliciting a resounding “no” from the audience.
“If you look at the manifesto, it is clear that they want to take India back to the last century… The Congress has never bothered about nari shakti (the power of women). Generations of women suffered after independence. Shouldn't a Congress like this be punished? Use your vote on April 19 and punish the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.
Highlighting projects to construct toilets and provide LPG cylinders, tap water and nutrition to pregnant women, the Prime Minister said his government does not only care about women but even babies who are on the not to be born.
“My brave daughters could not join the army, Modi opened these doors. I opened the doors of Sainik Schools. We ensured six months of maternity leave for women and also passed a law on reservation of our mothers and daughters in legislatures…I am proud that women of our villages, who could not ride bikes, are now flying drones and ISRO projects are also managed by women ” said Prime Minister Modi.
“You may think a lot has been done, but let me tell you my man's words. This was all just a trailer, we will take our country much further. Your dreams are my commitment. We need to make India a developed country by 2047,” he added.
“Don’t know his story.”
Responding to the Prime Minister for his remarks, the Congress said the Prime Minister did not know its history and pointed out that Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee was himself part of a coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League in the early 1940s.
“The Prime Minister does not know his history. It was in fact none other than Mookerjee, then president of the Hindu Mahasabha, who himself was part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League… It is the BJP ., not the Congress, which believes and practices politics of division,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Congress manifesto, released in Delhi on Friday, focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also contains the party's promise of a caste census, which has been a focal point since the Bihar government took published the results of a survey on caste last year. The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which is a key demand of farmers, as well as universal and free healthcare.
Rajasthan will vote in two phases – April 19 and 26 – and counting will take place on June 4. The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, with the remaining constituency going to party ally Rashtriya Loktantrik, and all 25 in 2014.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-pm-modis-muslim-league-tukde-jab-at-congress-manifesto-promises-5387366
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Donald Trump's insatiable bloodlust
- PM Modi's 'Muslim League' and 'Tukde' respond to Congress manifesto promises
- Banning arms sales to Israel would be 'shameful', says Boris Johnson | UK News
- Flights canceled due to Storm Kathleen's 70mph winds as UK expected to record hottest day of the year | uk news
- Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Vicky Kaushals' Hairstyles Cost Rs 1 Lakh, Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Reveals: It's the Minimum | Bollywood News
- Darnell Nurse is now wrestling the second hardest thing in the National Hockey League
- Former Bachelorette Star Charity Lawson Attends New York Bridal Fashion Week
- Google's phone app brings dream number lookup functionality
- The man has been found guilty of murdering police officer Sharon Beshenivsky
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Actor from TV western spin-off 'Yellowstone' found dead
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis hits the road Saturday to face Chicago State Athletics