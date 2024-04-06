PM Modi's 'Muslim League' and 'Tukde' respond to Congress manifesto promises

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Ajmer.

New Delhi:

Launching a volley at the Congress less than two weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party's manifesto was a pack of lies and every page of the document smacked of attempts to tear India apart.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday – as the Congress also held an event in neighboring Jaipur to “publicly launch” its manifesto – the prime minister said the party's thoughts in the manifesto resemble to those of the Muslim League before independence.

“The Congress has published a pack of lies in the form of its manifesto which has exposed the party. Every page reeks of attempts to tear India apart. This reflects the thoughts of the Muslim League before independence. The Congress wants to impose the Muslim League. thoughts of those times about today's India. And what remains of the manifesto is dominated by communist and left-wing thoughts,” PM Modi said in Hindi.

The Congress hit back at the Prime Minister and said it “does not know his history”.

Asserting that today's Congress is devoid of principles and policies, the Prime Minister said it was evident that the party had outsourced everything. He then asked if such a party could do anything that would be in the country's interest, eliciting a resounding “no” from the audience.

“If you look at the manifesto, it is clear that they want to take India back to the last century… The Congress has never bothered about nari shakti (the power of women). Generations of women suffered after independence. Shouldn't a Congress like this be punished? Use your vote on April 19 and punish the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting projects to construct toilets and provide LPG cylinders, tap water and nutrition to pregnant women, the Prime Minister said his government does not only care about women but even babies who are on the not to be born.

“My brave daughters could not join the army, Modi opened these doors. I opened the doors of Sainik Schools. We ensured six months of maternity leave for women and also passed a law on reservation of our mothers and daughters in legislatures…I am proud that women of our villages, who could not ride bikes, are now flying drones and ISRO projects are also managed by women ” said Prime Minister Modi.

“You may think a lot has been done, but let me tell you my man's words. This was all just a trailer, we will take our country much further. Your dreams are my commitment. We need to make India a developed country by 2047,” he added.

“Don’t know his story.”

Responding to the Prime Minister for his remarks, the Congress said the Prime Minister did not know its history and pointed out that Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee was himself part of a coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League in the early 1940s.

“The Prime Minister does not know his history. It was in fact none other than Mookerjee, then president of the Hindu Mahasabha, who himself was part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League… It is the BJP ., not the Congress, which believes and practices politics of division,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Congress manifesto, released in Delhi on Friday, focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also contains the party's promise of a caste census, which has been a focal point since the Bihar government took published the results of a survey on caste last year. The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which is a key demand of farmers, as well as universal and free healthcare.

Rajasthan will vote in two phases – April 19 and 26 – and counting will take place on June 4. The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, with the remaining constituency going to party ally Rashtriya Loktantrik, and all 25 in 2014.