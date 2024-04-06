Reviews | Donald Trump's insatiable bloodlust





An earthquake. An eclipse. A bridge collapses. A freak blizzard. A biblical flood. Donald Trump leads battleground states.

Apocalyptic vibes are fueled by Trump's violent rhetoric and talk of bloodshed.

If he is not elected, he yelled in Ohio, there will be a bloodbath in the auto industry. At his rally in Michigan on Tuesday, he said there would be bloodshed at the border, speaking from a podium with a banner reading “Stop Biden's Border Bloodbath.” He warned that, without him in the Oval, there would be an end of the world in the style of Oppenheimer; we will lose World War III and America will be devastated by weapons like no one has ever seen before.

And the only thing standing between you and its erasure is me, Trump said.

An unspoken threat from Trump is that there will be bloodshed in Washington again, like on January 6, if he doesn't win.

This is why he calls the criminals who stormed the Capitol hostages and incredible patriots. He begins some rallies with a dystopian remix of the national anthem, sung by the J6 Prison Choir, and his own recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bloody-minded Trump revels in the language of tyrants.

In Macbeth, Shakespeare uses the imagery of blood to trace the creation of a tyrant. These words resonate in Washington as Ralph Fiennes stars in a thrilling production of Simon Godwin's MacBeth for the Shakespeare Theater Company, which opens Tuesday.

The raw power grab that excites Lady Macbeth and incites her husband to regicide seems especially relevant now, as the dangers of autocracy threaten political discussions, Peter Marks wrote in the Washington Post about the production with Fiennes and Indira Varma (the main Sand Snake in Game of Thrones.)

Trump's raw power grab after his 2020 defeat may have failed, but he's inflaming his base with language straight out of Macbeth's Journey to Hell.

Blood will have blood, as Macbeth says. One of the witches, the strange sisters, advises him to be bloody, bold and resolute.

Another strange sister, Marjorie Taylor Greene, predicts the end times. God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent, she tweeted Friday. Earthquakes and eclipses and much more to come. I pray that our country listens.

Like Macbeth, Trump has crossed a line and will not go back. The Irish say: You can just as easily be hanged for a sheep as for a lamb. Macbeth killed his king, then said: I am in the blood. I have gone so far that, if I waded no more, the return would be as tedious as going further.

The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reported that since Trump nominated his daughter-in-law to head the Republican National Committee, potential employees are being asked if they think the election was stolen. Republicans used to talk about patriotism and defending America. Today, denying democracy is a litmus test for employment in the former Grand Old Party.

My Irish immigrant father lived through the cruel No Irish Need Apply era. I am distressed at the thought that our mosaic could be broken.

But Trump adopts Hitlerian phrases to stir up racial hatred. He spoke about immigrants who are poisoning the blood of our country. Last month, he called out migrant animals, saying, “I don't know if you call them people, in some cases.” They are not people, in my opinion.

Trump's obsession with bloodlines was instilled in him by his father, the son of a German immigrant. He thinks there is good blood and bad blood, superior blood and inferior blood. Fred Trump taught his son that their family's success was genetic, reminiscent of Hitler's frightening faith in eugenics.

The family subscribes to a theory of human development that relies on racehorses, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio told PBS. They believe that there are superior people and that if you put together the genes of a superior woman and a superior man, you get superior offspring.

Trump talked about it on an Oprah show in 1988. The gene supporter brought it up in a 2020 speech in Minnesota denouncing refugees.

It's largely a matter of genes, isn't it? he told the crowd about their pioneer lineage, adding: The racehorse theory, do you think it was so different? You have good Minnesota genes.

As Stephen Greenblatt writes in Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics, usurpers do not ascend the throne without complicity. Republican supporters are doing everything they can to cozy up to their would-be dictator, even introducing a bill to rename Dulles Airport in Trump's honor. Democrats responded by introducing a bill to name a Florida prison for Trump.

Why, in certain circumstances, does evidence of falsehood, crudeness, or cruelty constitute not a fatal disadvantage but an attraction attracting ardent followers? » asked Greenblatt. Why do otherwise proud and self-respecting people submit to the tyrant's effrontery, to his sense of being able to say and do whatever he wants, to his spectacular indecency?

Like Macbeth's castle, the Trump campaign has, as Lady Macbeth said, a smell of blood, and all the perfumes of Arabia do not sweeten it.

