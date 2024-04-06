US, China agree to start new negotiations on 'balanced' economic growth

The United States and China have agreed to conduct “intensive discussions on balanced growth”, the US Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of discussions between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.

The planned talks mark the latest step forward in joint efforts to stabilize troubled ties between the world's two largest economies since Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November.

“These exchanges will facilitate a discussion on macroeconomic imbalances, including their link to overcapacity, and I intend to use this opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and businesses,” he said. Yellen said in a separate statement Saturday.

Overcapacity is seen by the United States as huge Chinese subsidies – to sectors such as solar power, electric vehicles and batteries – risk a surplus of cheap products which threatens these sectors elsewhere.

After warning on Friday that China's overcapacity could pose risks to economies around the world, Yellen told media that she discussed the issue for “more than two hours” during her Saturday morning talks with He.

Beijing has dismissed concerns about its broad public support for the industry, last month condemning an EU investigation into its electric vehicle subsidies as “protectionism” and part of a Western effort to politicize international trade .

But Yellen suggested Saturday that progress had been made in getting the two sides to agree.

“I think the Chinese realize how concerned we are about the implications of their industrial strategy for the United States, about the potential to flood our markets with exports that would make it difficult for American companies to compete, and that Other countries have the same concern,” Yellen said.

“This is not going to be resolved in an afternoon or a month,” she said, welcoming the agreement for further negotiations because “(providing) a structured way in which we can continue to listen to each other and see if we can find a way.” forward which will avoid conflicts”.

To Beijing

Yellen is now heading north to Beijing, where she will make a two-day visit involving higher-level talks with Chinese leaders.

The visit to China – his second in the past year – comes as Washington and Beijing argue over everything from access to cutting-edge technology, the self-governing island of Taiwan and the video app TikTok.

The US Treasury Secretary also warned on Saturday of “significant consequences” if Chinese companies helped Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was not condemned by Beijing.

“Secretary Yellen stressed that companies, including those in the PRC, must not provide material support to Russia's war against Ukraine, including Russia's defense industrial base, and the significant consequences if they do so,” the US Treasury said in a statement. , referring to the People's Republic of China.

“We have made it clear to China that we view Russia as benefiting from the support of the goods that China and Chinese companies supply to Russia,” Yellen told reporters in Guangzhou.

“Neither of us wants this to be a problem in our bilateral relations. So we are working together,” she said.

“Shared challenges”

The US Treasury statement also said the two sides were “committed to working together on shared challenges, including climate finance and debt issues in emerging and low-income economies.”

They agreed to explore ways to intensify joint enforcement of money laundering through exchanges as part of a U.S.-China “financial working group,” with an initial meeting to be held “in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

The exchange comes after repeated calls from Washington to Beijing to stem the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from Chinese factories, often sold through illicit financial transactions to buyers in North America.

Biden and Xi agreed to cooperate on the issue of drug trafficking during their summit in November, with the two governments having held several working meetings on the topic since then.

Relations have stabilized somewhat since the two top leaders met in San Francisco for talks that both sides described as mixed success.

Yellen's visit in July 2023 helped restart dialogue after a period of heightened tensions, notably over Taiwan, and resulted in the launch of bilateral working groups on economic and financial policy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to make another visit to China in the coming weeks, a sign that both sides are returning to more regular engagements.

